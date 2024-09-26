USS North Carolina Holds Change of Command Ceremony

09.26.2024

By Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes



JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM – Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS North Carolina (SSN 777) held a change of command ceremony at the USS Parche Park and Submarine Memorial on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 26, 2024. Cmdr. Michael Fritts relieved Cmdr. Tad Robbins as commanding officer of North Carolina.



Rear Adm. Rick Seif, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, was the guest speaker at the ceremony and commented on Robbins’ impactful leadership to the North Carolina crew. “Tad and the North Carolina team were always ready for the toughest assignments and they always delivered,” said Seif. “The successes that Warship North Carolina achieved under your command, along with your humility, responsibility, and accountability were unmatched.”



Under Robbins’ leadership, North Carolina was awarded the 2023 Submarine Squadron 1 Battle Efficiency Award, Electronic Warfare “E” Award, and the Navigation “N” award, along with a Navy Unit Commendation following a seven-month Western Pacific deployment. Following his relief of command, Robbins will report to the staff of Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet.



Robbins lauded the professionalism and dedication of the North Carolina crew stating, “There is no man or woman who’s worn the command pin, or stands ready to do so that can do this job without an enormous support network and certainly not without the crew of the ship.”



Seif welcomed Fritts as the incoming commanding officer of North Carolina. Fritts’ previous billets include serving as the executive officer of USS Alabama (SSBN 731) and at-sea operational assessment and training officer.



During his remarks, Fritts addressed the North Carolina crew stating, “It is a true privilege to serve you and I am honored for this opportunity. The North Carolina will prioritize material, personnel, and training readiness to ensure that we are ready to answer the call when called upon. Thank you for this great opportunity.”



North Carolina was commissioned May 3, 2008. North Carolina is the fourth Virginia-class submarine and the fourth U.S. Navy ship to be named for the state of North Carolina. Measuring 377 feet long with a beam of 34 feet, North Carolina has a crew of approximately 150 Sailors. North Carolina is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.



The U.S. Pacific Fleet Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the globe.



For more information, contact csp_pao@us.navy.mil or visit our website at https://www.csp.navy.mil/.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2024 Date Posted: 09.30.2024 21:14 Story ID: 482157 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US Hometown: BRAZIL, INDIANA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS North Carolina Holds Change of Command Ceremony, by PO1 Scott Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.