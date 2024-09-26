NUWC Division, Keyport Detachment Pacific holds Change of Charge ceremony

Lt. Cmdr. Nathan Battle relieved Cmdr. James Barclay as officer in charge of Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport Detachment Pacific during a Change of Charge ceremony in Honolulu, Hawaii, Sept. 26.



The ceremony was presided over by NUWC Division, Keyport Commanding Officer Capt. Clint Hoskins and attended by detachment personnel, Navy officials and local dignitaries. DETPAC Director Chuck Minnich emceed the event, the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band performed the national anthem, and Mary Aguinaldo-Lavatai, detachment safety coordinator, gave the invocation and benediction.



During his opening remarks, Hoskins commended Barclay’s leadership: “Throughout the last two years, James has been the detachment’s greatest advocate, ensuring its readiness and operational excellence, and prioritizing its people and their welfare above all else,” he said.



Hoskins also praised the DETPAC team for its work in maintaining the Navy’s undersea advantage and welcomed Battle as the new OIC.



Hoskins then presented Barclay with the Meritorious Service Medal, an honor Barclay attributed not to his own efforts, but to those of the entire detachment.



“[This award] is not mine alone,” said Barclay. “…This is our award for meritorious service.”



Barclay called his time as Detachment Pacific OIC "one of the most memorable events of my 30-year career," and praised the detachment’s "one-team" ethos.



“Detachment Pacific—the crown jewel, the force multiplier, the warfighter enabler, technical experts like I have never seen in a 30-year career—you have earned a special place in my heart, given me wind beneath my wings, and instilled a motivation and fire in me that I didn’t know existed,” he said.



Battle lauded the team’s professionalism and highlighted the importance of its work amid the current global uncertainty and instability.



“At this time in our history, America and its allies have never been so close to global conflict,” said Battle. “I say this not to incite fear, but to motivate you in all your endeavors. The work that you accomplish here will be more vital to the Navy than it has ever been. Your continued professionalism, flawless work ethic and flexibility will ensure that the warfighters we serve are ready for any challenge.”



With more than two decades of Navy service, a master’s degree from the School of Advanced Nuclear Deterrence Studies and extensive leadership experience alongside senior naval leaders, Battle brings a wealth of expertise and knowledge to his new role.



Battle began his career as an enlisted Sailor in 1996 and served as a torpedoman’s mate on USS Seawolf (SSN 21), USS Michigan (SSGN 727) and USS Alaska (SSBN 732). He was selected as a chief petty officer and later commissioned as a limited duty officer.



His leadership roles include serving as division officer and assistant weapons officer aboard USS Frank Cable (AS 40) and key assignments at the Defense Threat Reduction Agency and NUWC. At NUWC, his work focused on nuclear deterrence and the development of unmanned undersea vehicles.



Battle has received numerous awards, including the Defense Meritorious Service Medal and Navy Commendation Medal.



Before becoming DETPAC OIC, he served on the staff of the Chief of Naval Operations at the Pentagon, where he oversaw nuclear weapons compliance, policy and security.



Barclay expressed confidence in Battle’s readiness for the role, stating, “I couldn't pick a better person to be relieving me. Commander Battle's the right person to come in and take over.”



Battle’s priorities as OIC include expanding the detachment’s unmanned systems capabilities, maintaining its culture of excellence, and building on its existing “family-oriented” principles and strong relationships and partnerships with other Navy units.



Barclay served as DETPAC OIC from April 2023 to Sept. 2024 and is now the executive officer at Strategic Weapons Facility Pacific in Bangor, Washington.



-KPT-

NUWC Division, Keyport provides advanced technical capabilities for test and evaluation, in-service engineering, maintenance and industrial base support, fleet material readiness, and obsolescence management for undersea warfare to expand America’s undersea dominance.

