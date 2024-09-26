Breaking through the wall: my marathon experience

Twenty-two miles in… just a few more to go, I thought to myself. I can barely run anymore. My legs are screaming in pain, and my feet feel like they’re being torn apart with each step. Why did I sign up for this? Every fiber of my body is begging me to stop, but I have to remember why I’m here. I’m running the Air Force Marathon for a reason. I’ve come too far to quit now. I can finish this - I will finish this. I just have to survive the pain a little longer.



Looking back at everything, the truth is, I never planned on running a marathon. A little over a year ago, I started running to get in shape for basic training. That’s it. I never imagined I’d find myself running a marathon. When I arrived at my first duty station, Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, I saw a marquee for 'Mobility’s Hometown Run Club.' I joined on a whim, thinking it’d be a good way to stay fit. Seven months later, I’m standing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, with the same run club, about to tackle my first marathon.



Training for this event was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. I ran four days a week, often waking up before dawn to hit the pavement by 5 a.m. The early mornings were grueling, but they became a necessary part of my routine. As the weeks passed, I learned to embrace the discomfort, understanding that each mile was building my endurance and discipline.



The anticipation leading up to race day was overwhelming - exciting, yet terrifying. I was scared to test my limits, but I trusted in the training and the commitment I had made to myself.



The morning of the race felt like a blur. I geared up with everything I laid out the night before and met up with the run club. The air was electric at the starting line, a kind of energy I’d never experienced before. Everyone around me seemed to be feeling the same mix of nerves and excitement. As the F-35 Lightning II jets roared overhead, I started my watch and the race began.



I had a plan. Hundreds of training miles had led to this moment. I knew my pace, when to hydrate, when to fuel up on electrolytes. Everything was dialed in. But no matter how much I prepared, nothing could have readied me for the mental battle that lay ahead.



For the first 15 miles, I ran with a pace group. Our pacer was incredible - encouraging, uplifting, making those early miles fly by effortlessly. The first 13 miles were gone before I even realized it. Then at mile 15, I ran into an online friend I didn’t expect to meet. His words stuck with me, “Remember that you are doing something amazing,” and, “You are setting an example for others to follow.” That wisdom stayed with me as I pushed forward.



But then came the wall, the 16th mile mark. It blindsided me like a linebacker. My legs cramped up so badly I thought I might not make it. Each step felt like my muscles were tearing apart, and for a moment, quitting seemed like the only option. But I kept thinking about the advice my friend gave me, and all the people at home cheering me on, and forced myself to keep going.



At the 17th mile mark, I found myself running alongside a stranger. We struck up a conversation, and for the next five miles, he became my lifeline. Every step felt a little less daunting with someone beside me, and those miles from 17 to 22, though tough, became bearable. Without his help, I’m not sure I could’ve kept moving.



As the final miles dragged on, the pain seemed endless. But when I reached the last stretch, something incredible happened. Members of the run club were there, cheering me on with everything they had. Their energy, support, and encouragement fueled me for the final push. The finish line came into view, and the roar of the crowd carried me those last few painful strides. Crossing that line, stopping my watch - it was pure euphoria. I stumbled over to the finisher's bell and rang it with everything I had left.



Reflecting on the marathon, I realize how much my perspective on running - and life - has changed. This race showed me what my body is truly capable of. It taught me that with enough grit, I can push through anything. The experience has left an imprint on me that I’ll carry forward, not just in running but in every challenge I face.



Running a marathon wasn’t on my bucket list, but now I’m so glad I did it. I’m grateful to the run club for not only giving me this opportunity but also holding me accountable through all the grueling training. And now, I have already signed up for my next race, a 50-kilometer ultramarathon, which is about 31 miles.



Running has transformed me, both physically and mentally. It’s ignited a passion within me that I know will last for years to come. It has reshaped how I face challenges, teaching me how resilient I can be. Each step forward, whether on the road or in life, is a testament to my strength and commitment. I now embrace obstacles as opportunities for growth, and that lesson will guide me in everything I do.

