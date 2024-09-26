Marines Celebrate Service in Florida as Retention Surges

Photo By Cpl. Nicholas Martinez | U.S. Marine Corps Col. Luke Watson, commanding officer, Blount Island Command, thanks...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Nicholas Martinez | U.S. Marine Corps Col. Luke Watson, commanding officer, Blount Island Command, thanks service members and government civilians during an employee appreciation break Sept. 30, 2024, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Florida. The Marine Corps attained 114% of its mission for first-term reenlisted Marines in fiscal year 2024, while also reenlisting more than 5,700 subsequent-term Marines, exceeding its retention goal in a competitive environment. “Every day, you all come to work with a smile and give your level best,” said Watson. (Official Marine Corps Photo/Cpl. Nicholas Martinez) see less | View Image Page

With news of high retention numbers circling the Marine Corps, gold and black balloons surrounded a “we appreciate you” banner on the command quarterdeck Sept. 30 at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Florida.



A week after news broke of historic end of fiscal year retention numbers, along an expansive space packed with cubicles, maps, plaques and mission artifacts, facing a table of sandwiches, dozens of personnel gathered at 11 a.m. for an appreciation break.



“Every day, you all come to work with a smile and give your level best,” said Marine Corps Col. Luke Watson, commanding officer, Blount Island Command, in the headquarters building for Marine Corps’ prepositioning programs.



The Marine Corps attained 114% of its mission for first-term reenlisted Marines in fiscal year 2024, while also reenlisting more than 5,700 subsequent-term Marines, exceeding its retention goal in a competitive environment, according to a Sept. 23 press release.



Engaged, people-focused leaders across the Marine Corps had retained the most qualified Marines at levels not seen in over a decade, according to the release.



“You all volunteered, you stuck your hand in the air and made a commitment,” said Watson to Marines at Blount Island. “We’re supporting forces around the world. People see that, they see it in the news, and they’re saying, ‘I want to be part of that.’”



He thanked the Blount Island workforce—Marines, Sailors, civilians and contractors—for remaining singularly dedicated to providing go-to-war capability anywhere in the world, enabling Marines to respond with the highest quality equipment and supplies.



“You have options, you’re all professionals,” said Watson, turning to the attending civilian personnel. “You could go and work somewhere else. But you choose to spend your time and your career and your effort and creative energy with us.”



“It makes us a better organization when we’re surrounded by people who want to be here, and see the vision for what it is, and build up people around them.”



Planning for the event started in August, as Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Robert Mastrocola of Jamesburg, New Jersey, signed his third enlistment. The ammunition technician initially joined the Marine Corps in July 2013 following a family tradition.



“I felt like I was exceeding my own expectations for what I could accomplish,” said Mastrocola, about remaining in the Marine Corps. “I’ve done a lot of stuff that I didn’t expect.”



He currently supplies vessels at the facility’s 1,000-foot slipway. U.S. Navy roll-on, roll-off cargo ships, operated globally by Military Sealift Command, continuously rotate from the facility with maritime prepositioning force assets.



Blount Island Command recently earned its sixth Meritorious Unit Commendation for achievements between October 2020 to September 2022, when it supported four separate geographic combatant commands, including seven large scale exercises.



“I feel like I have purpose,” said Mastrocola. “Knowing that one of these ships can end up in a real-world scenario and it can be a difference-maker—knowing I did my job right—that definitely gives you purpose.”