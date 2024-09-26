In Detroit and Freetown, Michigan and Sierra Leone Establish SPP Partnership

Photo By Sgt. Brayden Stephan | The Michigan National Guard and the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces come...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Brayden Stephan | The Michigan National Guard and the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces come together to mark the beginning of their partnership under the State Partnership Program in Freetown, Sierra Leone on Sept. 12, 2024. This SPP signing ceremony represents a new chapter of mutual support, training, and cooperation. The National Guard SPP conducts military-to-military engagements in support of defense security goals but also leverages whole-of-society relationships and capabilities to facilitate broader interagency and corollary engagements spanning military, government, economic and social spheres. see less | View Image Page

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone — “You never get a second chance to make a first impression,” the adage goes. However, since the announcement in May 2024 that Sierra Leone would partner with the Michigan National Guard (MING), there have been many first impressions between leaders across these organizations, leading to the signing of a State Partnership Program (SPP) Letter of Intent on September 12.



On August 23, at a conference center along the Detroit River, the MING hosted a meeting welcoming military representatives from Latvia, Liberia, and Sierra Leone. While the MING, the Latvian National Armed Forces (LNAF), and the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) have previously met in the U.S. and Liberia as part of the SPP, this gathering was the first to include the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces (RSLAF).



“It was exciting to have our three SPP partners together in Detroit,” said Brig. Gen. Scott House, deputy commander of the 46th Military Police Command. “Each partnership is unique, with different national priorities and perspectives. Our partners each add a different perspective and value to the Michigan National Guard, resulting in enduring relationships and increased capabilities for the Michigan National Guard and our partners.”



A central theme of the Detroit meeting was the importance of adaptive strategies to address emerging security challenges, with each partner acknowledging the need for agile responses in a rapidly changing global landscape. Given Latvia’s proximity to Russia and challenges in the Sahel region, the lessons Michigan and its partners can draw from each other are extensive.



“Any time we get all of our SPP partners in the room, the discussion is fruitful,” said Brian Brace, the SPP director for MING’s African partnerships. “As we look forward to Sierra Leone’s signing ceremony in a few weeks, we wanted to ensure they had the opportunity to interface with our other partners.”



Over three weeks later, on September 10, across the Atlantic a steel ramp dropped into the tidal waters off the West African coast. A man in shin-deep water pulled wooden planks onto the ramp, connecting the ferry to shore for the embassy vehicles to disembark. The final members of the Michigan National Guard delegation had arrived in Freetown, completing their thirty-hour journey and experiencing the sights and sounds of coastal Sierra Leone.



Despite an ocean of separation, Michigan and Sierra Leone share a common history, industry, and resources. Freetown, as the name suggests, was a beacon of hope for formerly enslaved peoples. Similarly, Michigan served as a refuge for enslaved people escaping the American South, with Detroit often being the last stop on the Underground Railroad before reaching freedom in Canada. Both regions are rich in natural resources, minerals, and timber, with cultures steeped in maritime tradition. They are connected by miners, lumbermen, and fishermen who, though they have never met, face similar dangers in pursuit of their livelihoods.



Ultimately, Michigan and Sierra Leone are bound by shared values and a commitment to peace and security.



“The RSLAF shares a common commitment, not only to the preservation of international peace and security, but also to the development, professionalization and education of its people,” said Bryan D. Hunt, U.S. ambassador to Sierra Leone. “It is always my hope that professional exchanges at all levels of our society, including among members of our armed forces, can help to reinforce these values and ensure the sustained vibrancy and resiliency of our respective democracies.”



After two days together in Freetown, initial impressions gave way to budding relationships. While discussions around Sierra Leone as an SPP partner were years in the making, staff coordination and social events on September 11, followed by the signing ceremony on September 12, marked the first time many MING and RSLAF leaders met in person.



“Sierra Leone’s aspiration for this SPP has spanned over five years, since our first application in 2019,” said Lt. Gen. Peter Kakowou Lavahun, chief of defense staff of the RSLAF. “We are excited about forging a closer relationship with the Michigan National Guard.”



Conversations between the RSLAF and MING since 2021 have resulted in a program ready for execution with minimal delay. The partners have outlined a five-year priority plan, focusing first on leadership, staff officer and NCO development, humanitarian training, and maritime support.



“The State Partnership Program is a commitment between two equal parties to support one another and share in each other’s successes and challenges,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general of the Michigan National Guard. “From our first meeting in Detroit to today, I’m inspired by the professionalism that the RSLAF has demonstrated.”



This commitment and mutual recognition of professionalism underwrite the SPP’s success, with Sierra Leone marking one of 21 partnerships on the African continent and one of 106 globally. As first impressions evolve into lasting relationships, this mutual respect will be the cornerstone of the partnership’s success, mirroring the MING’s enduring partnerships with Latvia and Liberia amid increasing security challenges in both Eastern Europe and West Africa.