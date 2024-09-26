Army chaplains here to help anyone with suicidal ideations

Photo By Jon Connor | One of the many services chaplains’ offer is suicide prevention counseling. At the...... read more read more Photo By Jon Connor | One of the many services chaplains’ offer is suicide prevention counseling. At the U.S. Army Sustainment Command, Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Kevin Daul is available for the workforce to talk to him about anything, including suicide ideation. (Photo by Jon Micheal Connor, ASC Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – His office, like any chaplain’s office, is open to everyone. That means regardless of faith.



Those contemplating suicide are not always religious, let alone Christian or some other major denomination. Regardless of one’s beliefs, chaplains stand ready and willing to help anyone in their desperate time of need, Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Kevin Daul, U.S. Army Sustainment Command chaplain said.



“I’m not going to pass judgment,” Daul said. “I’ve never walked in their shoes.” He added the most important thing he can do at this point is to be compassionate.



The cross on his uniform signifies his Christian faith, but his title of chaplain includes his role in the Army as counselor, confidant and advocate.



As someone who considers himself agnostic, and who said he would go see a chaplain himself, Spc. Philip VanDerHeyden IV, ASC G1 (Human Resources) noncommissioned officer, added that he would absolutely recommend a chaplain to anyone having suicidal ideation thoughts.



“The chaplain isn’t just of service to those who believe in God. He offers perspective, advice, and mental relief for anyone who needs it. Those things are not dependent on belief in God. They are dependent on honest and vulnerable conversation. Nobody is better equipped to ease your mind than the chaplain,” VanDerHeyden said.



“Regardless of whether you believe in God, aren’t sure, or completely do not, the chaplain is trained to be compassionate and understanding of the things that ail you. In his role, he will be able to offer not only an ear that is empathetic but also an ear that is bound to confidentiality,” he said.



Regarding privileged communication, Daul said chaplains and their religious affairs specialists are the only professional people in the Army who do not have an obligation to reveal the contents of their talks with clients.



“We do have that confidentiality that no one else does have out there,” Daul said. In other words, 100% confidentiality.



This is possible as military chaplains are not required to report what they hear in confidence. This confidentiality is established by the Supreme Court in U.S. v. Trammel (1980) and is stipulated by Rule 503 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice.



“Being a chaplain is really all about receiving a calling for service,” said Daul. “We have a need to care for human beings. It’s across all religions. It’s our job to love and care for the human being and see the value of that person’s life.”



Suicide prevention is everyone’s business, Daul said.



Some people, he said, take the view that it’s not their job to get involved and not ask someone if they need help or are thinking of committing suicide.



“It’s in your human description. It’s what the Army wants us to do – check up on that person,” he explained.



Dahl is no stranger to talking with anyone about suicide prevention. He’s been doing it for 18 years and hasn’t turned down a single soul.



Sometimes, people are intimidated or don’t feel comfortable talking to a chaplain about suicidal ideation because of social barriers such as rank, education, ethnicity, and class society to name a few. “That’s my job to alleviate those barriers,” he said. “We get around and talk with people about anything.”



With deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, along with being assigned in Alaska, Hawaii, western Europe, and at continental Army installations, Dahl has seen and heard much in his ministry duties.



He also has the necessary education to talk the talk and walk the walk.



Besides the experiences gained throughout his career, Daul has a bachelor’s degree in religion, and a Master of Divinity. This, coupled with six other military/religious-related courses, as part of his career development, gives Daul the knowledge and understanding in coping with one of humanity’s saddest actions.



“That’s what the Army looks at – the person is a human being that needs help,” he said. “They need to know that somebody cares for them. One thing that I see that’s the same – they’re all human beings and they have the same thoughts.”



Potential suicide victims and those that have committed suicide have serious issues going on and are reacting to complications and desperation in their lives, Daul said.



“It feels like nobody cares for them; nobody at work cares for them; nobody at home cares for them; nobody is at home with them” to talk to, he explained. “None of their friends care for them.”



Basically, a person’s social network(s) breaks down, leaving that person alone and vulnerable to suicidal thoughts. All too often, suicide happens in a moment’s notice, Daul said, and sometimes for reasons that are hard to understand. Such was the case when someone committed suicide over the death of a character in a video game.



Daul said he encourages all Army personnel visit their Religious Support Team.



“I believe that our job as chaplains – I need to care for that person regardless of what the person has done, presently feels, or that person’s plans for suicide.”



And, if someone is still not comfortable talking to a chaplain about suicidal thoughts, the religious affairs specialists and noncommissioned officers in charge who serve alongside chaplains, organizing events and meeting with Soldiers, Family members, and Civilians, are available as an alternative with the same loving convictions as chaplains.



“They are some of the greatest assets that our Soldiers come across in their day-to-day activities,” said Daul. “They also have the same privileged communications the chaplains have, so if a Soldier or family member feels more connected to the religious affairs NCOIC, they can serve that role as a confidant.”



In the chaplaincy world, one cannot lose hope. “Here’s the hope I see. Let’s go through this together and see where we can get some help,” Daul said. “There’s always help.”



Editor’s note: The Religious Support Team office at headquarters ASC is up on the fourth floor, south end of building 390. Daul can be contacted at: kevin.m.daul.mil@army.mil, ASChaplainsoffice@army.mil, 309-782-0923 and through MS Teams.