KFOR 34 conducts FOM-D training in preparation for NATO-led peacekeeping mission

Photo By Sgt. Grace Wajler | Soldiers of the German Army pull security during a freedom of movement-direct exercise...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Grace Wajler | Soldiers of the German Army pull security during a freedom of movement-direct exercise at Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 30, 2024 in order to hone their skills in preparation for their upcoming Kosovo Forces mission. The KFOR mission is a NATO-led peacekeeping mission that aims to provide a safe and secure environment for all citizens of Kosovo. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Grace Wajler) see less | View Image Page

Military forces from the United States, Albania, Italy, Armenia, Moldova, and Germany partnered with German and Lithuanian Military Police Observer Coach/Trainers, also known as OC/Ts, to engage in Freedom of Movement-Direct training, Sept. 27-30, 2024, in Hohenfels, Germany, at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center. The OC/Ts introduce soldiers to the appropriate skills and techniques needed to clear barriers from passages during civil unrest and defend themselves from combatants.



FOM-D training prepares soldiers to rapidly deploy to civil disturbances if needed during their upcoming Kosovo Forces mission. KFOR is a NATO-led peacekeeping mission that focuses on maintaining a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all citizens of Kosovo, irrespective of their ethnic origins. This rotation of multinational forces is the 34th of its kind.