Military forces from the United States, Albania, Italy, Armenia, Moldova, and Germany partnered with German and Lithuanian Military Police Observer Coach/Trainers, also known as OC/Ts, to engage in Freedom of Movement-Direct training, Sept. 27-30, 2024, in Hohenfels, Germany, at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center. The OC/Ts introduce soldiers to the appropriate skills and techniques needed to clear barriers from passages during civil unrest and defend themselves from combatants.
FOM-D training prepares soldiers to rapidly deploy to civil disturbances if needed during their upcoming Kosovo Forces mission. KFOR is a NATO-led peacekeeping mission that focuses on maintaining a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all citizens of Kosovo, irrespective of their ethnic origins. This rotation of multinational forces is the 34th of its kind.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2024 14:54
|Story ID:
|482126
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, DE
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KFOR 34 conducts FOM-D training in preparation for NATO-led peacekeeping mission, by SGT Grace Wajler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.