    KFOR 34 conducts FOM-D training in preparation for NATO-led peacekeeping mission

    Photo By Sgt. Grace Wajler | Soldiers of the German Army pull security during a freedom of movement-direct exercise...... read more read more

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    09.30.2024

    Story by Sgt. Grace Wajler 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Military forces from the United States, Albania, Italy, Armenia, Moldova, and Germany partnered with German and Lithuanian Military Police Observer Coach/Trainers, also known as OC/Ts, to engage in Freedom of Movement-Direct training, Sept. 27-30, 2024, in Hohenfels, Germany, at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center. The OC/Ts introduce soldiers to the appropriate skills and techniques needed to clear barriers from passages during civil unrest and defend themselves from combatants.

    FOM-D training prepares soldiers to rapidly deploy to civil disturbances if needed during their upcoming Kosovo Forces mission. KFOR is a NATO-led peacekeeping mission that focuses on maintaining a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all citizens of Kosovo, irrespective of their ethnic origins. This rotation of multinational forces is the 34th of its kind.

