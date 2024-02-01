Pacific Partnership 2024-2 Concludes Mission in Kosrae, Federated States of Micronesia

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan McLearnon | KOSRAE, Federated States of Micronesia (Sept. 23, 2024) – Members of the Pacific...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan McLearnon | KOSRAE, Federated States of Micronesia (Sept. 23, 2024) – Members of the Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2) mission and Kosraen government personnel pose for a group photo with Hon. Tulensa Palik, Governor of Kosrae, seventh from left, Hon. Jennifer Johnson, U.S. Ambassador to the Federated States of Micronesia, to his right, and U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brent DeVore, commander, Joint Region Marianas, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Marianas, to her right, at the closing ceremony of PP24-2 in Kosrae, Federated States of Micronesia, Sept. 23, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the U.S. Navy’s largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released) see less | View Image Page

KOSRAE, Federated States of Micronesia–. A team representing Australia and the United States concluded the fifth and final mission stop of Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2) in Kosrae, Sept. 23.



The nine-day Kosrae mission stop brought more than 40 participants from Australia and the United States together to increase humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HA/DR) preparedness in the Indo-Pacific.



“The Pacific Partnership team is honored to have returned to Kosrae for the first time since 2011 to conduct the largest annual U.S. Navy multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission in the Indo-Pacific.” said U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brent DeVore, commander, Joint Region Marianas and commander, U.S. Naval Forces Marianas. “We cherish the longstanding, close relationship between Australia, the U.S. and the Federated States of Micronesia so it’s wonderful to be here to see firsthand how our friendship continues to grow.”



During the mission stop, the team held 21 medical events including optometry exams and handing out more than 550 pairs of eyeglasses; installing dental chairs; three community health events, training 110 community members in basic lifesaving skills; and conducted subject matter expert exchanges in a wide variety of disciplines.



“Pacific Partnership has given thought to the well-being of our friends and our neighbors, and to the idea that when we work together, we benefit and we all grow stronger,” said Hon. Jennifer Johnson, U.S. Ambassador to the Federated States of Micronesia. “On behalf of the American people, I say thank you. What you’ve done here is highly impactful for our dear friends, the people of Kosrae.”



At the invitation of the host nation, the U.S. Coast Guard held boating safety workshops to share expertise and best practices for at-sea activities in Kosrae communities.



The host nation outreach team organized 19 community engagements consisting of school visits, U.S. Navy recruiting events, an interfaith dialogue session, and concerts with the Pacific Partnership Band, composed of musicians from the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band and the Royal Australian Army Band.



Engineering efforts included subject matter expert exchanges in coastal erosion and water purification, including site surveys to examine potential improvements on the drinking water infrastructure in Kosrae. The team also assembled a playground at a local elementary school.



“Pacific Partnership 2024-2 in Kosrae has surpassed all expectations in terms of impactful outcomes for my people,” said Kosrae Gov. Tulensa Palik. “So, on behalf of the people of Kosrae, I say to you, thank you for a job well done.”



Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the U.S. Navy’s largest annual multinational HA/DR preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific.



For more information about Pacific Partnership visit, www.clwp.navy.mil/Pacific-Partnership.