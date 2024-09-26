Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Hosts 64th Interservice Pistol Championships at Fort Moore

    Fort Moore Unit Hosts Interservice Pistol Championships

    FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Story by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit will host the 64th Interservice Pistol Championships at Fort Moore, Georgia November 3-8.

    The annual competition is open to all branches of the Armed Forces so Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines and Coast Guardsmen can compete.
    This includes all active duty, Reserve and National Guard servicemembers.
    The week-long competition comprises 29 separate matches with various courses of fire ranging from 25 to 50 yards. Competitors can compete as individuals in the Open Category and as teams in the Post or Station Categories.

    The goal of the Interservice Pistol Championships is to test servicemembers’ marksmanship skills and allow them to explore the capabilities of their weapons. There is also an opportunity for servicemembers to earn Excellence in Competition Marksmanship Medals.

    Mandatory registration is now open at https://ct.thecmp.org/app/v1/index.php?do=match&task=edit&match=27610 and will close October 27. This site includes the Match Program where more detailed information can be found.

    For more information about the Interservice Pistol Competition, contact Michael J. Buss, Competitions Chief, at 520-693-1720 or michael.j.buss.civ@army.mil.

    USAMU
    Interservice Pistol Championships
    pistol championships
    Fort Moore

