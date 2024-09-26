December's Outstanding Performer

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. --

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Patrick Hayes, Space Base Delta 1 Inspector General exercise manager, is SBD 1’s Outstanding Performer for December.



Hayes, originally from Charlotte, North Carolina, was selected for the position from within his career field and moved to Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado about a year and a half ago to run the program.



“I currently plan, organize and execute installation-level exercises across Peterson SFB, Schriever SFB and Cheyenne Mountain SFS,” Hayes said. “I enjoy the complexity of the job and the countless people I get to work and build relationships with.”



Hayes’ dedication to his role is underscored by the significance of the installation exercises he oversees.



“Our installation exercises provide commanders at all levels with independent and objective assessments of force readiness, discipline and efficiency while also advising them on disaster response, installation preparedness and resource utilization,” Hayes said. “In short – these exercises allow us to validate that we can accomplish the mission in any environment while also identifying areas where we can improve.”



When he isn’t carrying out activities at the installation level, Hayes is looking towards the future and advancing his education and leadership skills.



“I want to continue to grow as a senior noncommissioned officer and am constantly striving to become a more effective leader. I am also a handful of classes away from finishing my bachelor’s degree – I can’t wait to finish next year,” Hayes said. “I am looking forward to getting back to my career field – Civil Engineering – and bringing back all of the information and experiences I have gained while in the IG office.”



Beyond his military duties, Hayes has a rich set of interests, including connecting with the great outdoors.



“I love being outside – recently I have spent a lot of time skiing with my family,” Hayes said. “We are so thankful to be so close to some amazing ski resorts. I also enjoy the gym and spending time with my wife and daughter.”



Soon, Hayes will be heading to Osan Air Base in Korea where he will be working on the 7th Air Force Staff in A4C. Despite this new venture, Hayes will miss Colorado.



“I will be heading to Osan AB Korea this summer,” Hayes said. “I'm disappointed to leave Colorado Springs, but I’m excited for a new adventure at the same time.”



As he prepares for the next chapter in Korea, Hayes exemplifies dedication, leadership and a commitment to continuous improvement, both in his military career and personal life. His departure from Colorado Springs may mark the end of one chapter, but undoubtedly, a new adventure awaits in Korea.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.18.2023 Date Posted: 09.30.2024 12:32 Story ID: 482108 Location: COLORADO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, December's Outstanding Performer, by Abigail Behan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.