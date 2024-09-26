U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground personnel honor World War II-era Bushmasters

Photo By Mark Schauer | U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) personnel were out in force at Yuma's Desert Lawn...... read more read more

Photo By Mark Schauer | U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) personnel were out in force at Yuma's Desert Lawn Cemetery supporting an annual memorial ceremony honoring the Bushmasters on September 28, 2024. The ceremony honors Soldiers of the 158th Regimental Combat Team who earned international acclaim for their tenacity in jungle combat in the Pacific Theater of World War II. Here, Soldiers from YPG’s Airborne Test Force serve as lead color guard at the event. see less | View Image Page