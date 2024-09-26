Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground personnel honor World War II-era Bushmasters

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2024

    Story by Mark Schauer 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) personnel were out in force at Yuma's Desert Lawn Cemetery supporting an annual memorial ceremony honoring the Bushmasters on September 28, 2024.

    The ceremony honors Soldiers of the 158th Regimental Combat Team who earned international acclaim for their tenacity in jungle combat in the Pacific Theater of World War II.

    Soldiers from YPG’s Airborne Test Force served as lead color guard, and YPG Commander Col. John Nelson and Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Millare participated in the customary Company L honorary roll call that concludes the ceremony.

