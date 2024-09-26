FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS — 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, III Armored Corps, rededicates their memorial pavilion, Fort Cavazos, Texas, Sept. 20, 2024.



The wall of honor memorializes those who made the ultimate sacrifice safeguarding the United States of America.



“Today’s rededication is an opportunity to renew our commitment to honoring these remarkable individuals,” said Col. Sean P. Kelly, commander of the 13ACSC, III Corps, “Their courage and dedication inspire us, guiding our efforts to uphold their legacy and honor their sacrifices.”



The rededication ceremony for the 13ACSC, III Corps memorial pavilion was a significant event, honoring the legacy of those who have served since September 11, 2001. This gathering united distinguished guests, family, and friends from across the U.S. in honoring the bravery and sacrifice of those who made the ultimate sacrifice. The ceremony reaffirmed a collective dedication to preserving the memory of those who served, inspiring future generations to uphold their legacy with gratitude and respect. The presence of the community at the event further honored the sacrifices made, creating a decisive moment of remembrance and commitment.



The wall of honor in the memorial pavilion consists of 111 names engraved on eight black granite panels. The granite panels represent the enduring courage and selflessness of these fallen heroes. Flanking the wall of honor are two black granite benches, engraved with the names of the command’s previous designations during the Global War on Terror. These benches provide service members a quiet place for reflection, while an oak tree that shades the pavilion represents our Soldiers’ enduring strength and resilience.



The 13ACSC prioritizes the wellbeing of our Soldiers and remains steadfast in our commitment to honor our fallen heroes.

