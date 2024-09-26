Photo By John Belanger | The Navy Gold Star Program was established on October 1, 2014, to serve as the...... read more read more Photo By John Belanger | The Navy Gold Star Program was established on October 1, 2014, to serve as the Navy’s long-term support program to ensure the families of our sailors who die on active duty can remain connected to their Navy family for as long as they desire. Since the program’s inception, we have supported over 18,000 Gold Star family members. Although our primary support lies within the Navy community, we are also committed to providing support to the Gold Star families of the other military branches of service. see less | View Image Page

By Stephanie Hunter, Navy Gold Star Program Analyst



Navy Gold Star Program 10-Years of Service



WASHINGTON - The Navy Gold Star Program was established on October 1, 2014, to serve as the Navy’s long-term support program to ensure the families of our sailors who die on active duty can remain connected to their Navy family for as long as they desire. Since the program’s inception, we have supported over 18,000 Gold Star family members. Although our primary support lies within the Navy community, we are also committed to providing support to the Gold Star families of the other military branches of service.



Over the last 10 years our primary focus has been to provide support to our families and help survivors navigate through the personal, family, social, financial, legal, educational, and vocational needs and concerns that frequently arise after a loved one’s death. Our coordinators have also worked closely with military and civilian organizations and programs to develop relationships so they can deliver the best possible service at the right time.



As we move towards the next 10 years, the Navy Gold Star Program strives to raise the bar of superior support to our Survivors, bring awareness in and outside of our military gates, and exceed goals of our mission. Our Survivors consistently share their gratitude and successes with us, which inspires and drives us to continue providing the exemplary support they deserve. Our program believes there is no greater calling or duty than to REMEMBER, HONOR, and RESPECT those who died while in service to our nation and caring for their family members.



What our families are saying:



“I wanted to take the time to say thank you for the card you sent for my brothers passing. Nobody acknowledged that day, and the fact that you did….well it showed you cared and weren’t too afraid to do the uncomfortable. Thank you.” Julie G. a Gold Star Sibling



“I just wanted to send you a thank you note for a newsletter you sent a couple months ago informing me of a college scholarship available to Gold Star siblings. Because of the information you provided, I applied and was ultimately awarded $2,500 to help pay for my MBA schooling. As always, I greatly value the information you all provide to Gold Star families. Thank you for all that you do!” Zach L. a Gold Star sibling



“Please accept my sincere thanks for hosting Gold Star families on today’s fleet week ship tours. My two grandchildren and I appreciated the opportunity. Please extend our gratitude to Navy personnel on both the USS John S McCain and the USS Kansas City for opening their ships to public tours. The crew members we interacted with were all very professional and polite. We appreciate the time they took with us, their dedication and service to our country.” Steve E. a Gold Star Father



For more information on the Navy Gold Star Program please visit: www.navygoldstar.com or www.facebook.com/navygoldstar.