Welcome Aboard, Patricia Sandoval: NAVSUP HQ’s new Ombudsman!

Naval Supply Systems Command Headquarters (NAVSUP HQ) welcomes its new command Ombudsman, Patricia Sandoval.



For over 50 years, Navy ombudsmen have provided support and service to Navy families across the globe. As volunteers, the ombudsman serves as the bridge between the command, its Sailors, and their families. Furthermore, they are instrumental in resolving family issues before the issues require extensive command attention. Their efforts as advocates allow Sailors and commands to focus on mission readiness while knowing their loved ones have the support they need.



“I enjoy volunteering and being able to connect with my military community,” said Sandoval. “Last year my husband was deployed, because of that experience, I wanted to find a way to support other NAVSUP HQ families that go through this.”



Originally from Connecticut, Sandoval’s background is in Public Health. She’s been a Navy spouse for ten years and is accustomed to the routine of frequent military moves with her husband and two boys. NAVSUP HQ is her family’s sixth duty station, and as with her prior locations, Sandoval is looking forward to immersing herself in the community both professionally and personally.



“Developing long lasting friendships with other military families,” Sandoval shared, “has been one of the things that I’ve cherished the most about being a military spouse.”



To become an ombudsman, Sandoval completed the ombudsman basic training conducted by Commander, Navy Installations Command. The training covered the Navy’s Family Ombudsman Program and consisted of on-demand videos as well as live virtual webinars that helped her to develop the skills necessary to perform the role. For a command ombudsman, training is thorough and continuous, and Sandoval will continue to maintain and increase her knowledge and skills through advanced training.



Additionally, Sandoval anticipates how best to serve the command in her new role. Chief among her goals, she hopes to expand outreach efforts at the command, especially among new families.



“I think a lot of times, people aren’t aware of the assistance that command ombudsman can provide and therefore, ombudsman may become under-utilized,” Sandoval stated. “My goal is to attend base events as well as host in-person opportunities so that families feel comfortable with reaching out to me when in need of information and referral resources.”



As well as in-person, Sandoval can be reached via email at: ombudsmannavsup@gmail.com.



