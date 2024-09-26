MACH Hosts 2024 Interservice Physician Assistant Program Graduation

Today, Martin Army Community Hospital (MACH) proudly hosted the graduation ceremony for three distinguished service members from the Interservice Physician Assistant Program (IPAP). These graduates are stepping into critical roles in military medicine, providing exceptional care to active-duty personnel.

The IPAP was established in 1996 when various military branches consolidated their Physician Assistant programs, forming the unified program we recognize today. Located at the Army Medical Department Center and School (AMEDDC&S) at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the program is affiliated with the University of Nebraska. Graduates earn a Master of Physician Assistant Studies (MPAS) degree, a cornerstone of their medical careers.

The mission of IPAP is to train Physician Assistants who exemplify integrity, leadership, and a commitment to lifelong learning. These graduates are commissioned as officers in their respective branches and serve alongside other healthcare professionals, ensuring top-tier medical services across the military.

1st Lt. Alec Stanton

Originally from Niceville, Florida, Stanton has a deep-rooted history in the military. His journey to becoming a Physician Assistant began after years of service and multiple qualifications, including Airborne School and Military Freefall School. Stanton holds two bachelor’s degrees, one from Excelsior College and one from IPAP. Today, he added a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies to his list of accomplishments. His next chapter takes him to the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart, Georgia, where he will serve as a Battalion Physician Assistant.

1st Lt. Anthony Musolino

Musolino, a Miami native, has spent the last 13 years serving as a Flight Paramedic with the 101st Airborne Division. Multiple combat and humanitarian deployments have marked his career. After completing the rigorous IPAP program, Musolino now enters a new role. He is set to report to the 2-82 Combat Aviation Brigade at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, where he will serve as a Battalion Physician Assistant.

1st Lt. Nathaniel DeMay

Born in Bremerton, Washington, and raised in San Jose, California, DeMay enlisted in the Army National Guard in 2012 as a healthcare specialist. His military career has been equally diverse, spanning natural disaster responses, COVID operations, and the most recent Presidential inauguration. DeMay holds degrees from Troy University and the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Following graduation today, he will continue his service in the Alabama National Guard.

Today’s graduation marks a significant milestone for these three officers. Their dedication to the craft of military medicine and their commitment to service will undoubtedly enhance the medical support within their units. As they step into their new roles, they carry forward the legacy of excellence that the IPAP strives to maintain.

