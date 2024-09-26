10th AAMDC Leadership Set to Discuss Cutting-Edge Air Defense Capabilities at AUSA 2024

Photo By Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid | U.S. Army air defender with Alpha Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid | U.S. Army air defender with Alpha Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment ground guides the SGT STOUT system operator before shoot on the move training Sept. 18 in Grafenwoehr, Germany. Formerly known as Maneuver-Short Range Air Defense, the SGT STOUT will protect maneuvering forces by defeating, destroying or neutralizing unmanned aircraft systems, rotary and fixed-wing aircraft, rockets, artillery and mortars (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid). see less | View Image Page

The 2024 Association of the United States Army (AUSA) annual meeting is from Oct. 13- 16, 2024, and 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (10th AAMDC) is ready to demonstrate its role as a leader in air defense for Europe and Africa. This year's AUSA meeting in Washington, D.C., will bring together military professionals, defense industry leaders, and key partners from across the globe to discuss the future of warfare and defense technology.



10th AAMDC will highlight its most recent innovations in air and missile defense, including its work integrating cutting-edge technology into current systems and its contributions to NATO, U.S. European Command (EUCOM), and U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) air defense strategies.



These innovations and advancements will be discussed during two key events at AUSA: the U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) Kiosk and during Warrior Corner, titled “Outpacing the Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Threat Through Continuous Transformation.”



The USAREUR-AF Kiosk offers Allies, partners, defense industry professionals, and other attendees an opportunity to talk to 10th AAMDC leadership and experts at a central location.



U.S. Army Col. Haileyesus Bairu, commander of the 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Command Chief Warrant Officer 5 David Miller, senior warrant officer of 10th AAMDC, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley, senior enlisted leader of 10th AAMDC, will be at the kiosk throughout the three-day conference.



"We're excited to attend AUSA this year and showcase the incredible work our Soldiers have done in transforming how we approach integrated air and missile defense," said Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley. "Over the past year, we've not only refined our operations but also introduced new methods and technologies that are driving the future of air defense."



Attendees of AUSA 2024 can expect dynamic and engaged discussions from 10th AAMDC leaders, including updates on integrated air and missile defense operations, emerging threats in the missile and unmanned aerial systems space, and how the command has adapted to new challenges.



Chief Warrant Officer 5 David Miller echoed the excitement for the event: "AUSA gives us a great platform to not only showcase what we’ve been doing in terms of innovation but also to engage directly with the Army’s senior leaders and industry experts. It’s an exciting time for 10th AAMDC, and we’re eager to share how we’re leading the charge in innovation and modernization."



With air and missile defense evolving rapidly to meet emerging threats, 10th AAMDC’s role in ensuring security across the European and African theaters is more crucial than ever. The command has taken a proactive stance on leveraging advanced technology, such as fielding the new SGT STOUT short-range air defense vehicle and enhancing sensor-to-shooter capabilities for faster response times.



Attendees are encouraged to visit the 10th AAMDC Kiosk to learn more about the unit’s contributions to air defense and meet the Soldiers and leaders behind its success.



For more information on AUSA 2024, visit https://meetings.ausa.org/annual/2024/index.cfm.



For more information and updates on 10th AAMDC’s presence at AUSA 2024, follow along on social media and stay tuned for live coverage throughout the event on Facebook, Instagram, Linked In and X