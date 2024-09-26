U.S. and Bulgarian Military Police conduct joint force protection exercise

Photo By Sgt. Nolan Brewer | Bulgarian military police prepare to secure a room during a building breach as part of...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Nolan Brewer | Bulgarian military police prepare to secure a room during a building breach as part of force protection and active shooter drill on Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Sept. 26, 2024. Exercises like this provide critical insights into how the U.S. can support NATO partners and allies during high-stakes missions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nolan Brewer) see less | View Image Page

NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA Bulgaria – On Sep. 26, U.S. and Bulgarian Military Police (MP) units came together at the Red Tower Range, Novo Selo training Area (NSTA), to conduct a joint force protection and active shooter exercise to demonstrate the capabilities of the Bulgarian MP’s to their U.S. counterparts, with a focus on enhancing cooperation and interoperability between the two forces.



The event was of high importance to both U.S. and Bulgarian leadership as it was attended by Lt. Col. Christopher Kuszniaj, garrison commander, Scott Delay, deputy to the garrison commander, and Col. Mitko Mitev, Bulgarian MP commander.



The exercise was a simulated hostage rescue scenario executed by a 10-man Bulgarian MP team.



Their objective: to clear a building occupied by armed individuals and successfully rescue hostages.



This demonstration provided a unique opportunity for the U.S. MP’s to observe Bulgarian tactics, techniques, and procedures, facilitating a real-time comparison of approaches.



Key areas of focus included entry methods, communication strategies, and threat neutralization techniques.



"It was a privilege to witness the impressive demonstration of capabilities by our host nation Bulgarian military police. Collaborating with our Bulgarian partners not only strengthens our bonds but also enhances our overall readiness. By training side by side, we continuously look for ways to improve our protection measures, ensuring we are always prepared to respond effectively," Said Kuszniaj as he reflected on the exercise and the importance of joint training.



The exercise underscored the importance of force protection, a top priority for both U.S. and Bulgarian military forces.



Highlighting the importance of understanding the roles, responsibilities, lines of authority, and operations with military personnel during an active shooter incident



It also showcased the operational unity between the two nations' MP’s, who already work together daily on joint patrols and security operations at NSTA.



"This demonstration gave our partners an opportunity to assess the differences between U.S. and Bulgarian MP procedures. Identifying these differences improves our ability to work together on incidents of this nature and increases overall levels of cooperation," said Mitev noting the alignment of objectives between the two forces.



Both forces acknowledged the importance of continuous joint operations and training exercises to further enhance their ability to respond to real-world threats.



"Standing side by side with our U.S. counterparts, we build more than just bridges between nations—together, we are stronger, united in our commitment to peace and security," Said Staff Sgt. Marian Slalov, Bulgarian MP.



The exercise allowed U.S. and Bulgarian MPs to confirm proper channels for information sharing among host nation law enforcement and military personnel during an active shooter incident.



It also enabled the ability to identify any gaps in planning, policy, or response coordination that would hinder any current and future response efforts.



"It's great to learn the differences in culture and ways of operation, allowing us to adapt and create a stronger force," said Staff Sgt. Hector Estevez, USAG Black Sea MP.



As the exercise concluded the U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Black Sea command team presented Col. Mitev and the Bulgarian MP’s a certificate of appreciation to highlight the value of these joint efforts in ensuring the safety and security of their respective forces was emphasized.



The commitment to mutual support and readiness will continue to drive future joint training and operations, further solidifying the bond between the U.S. and Bulgarian MP’s.



The USAG Black Sea directorate of emergency services is committed to providing safe communities, great work environments and highest level of protection to all military personnel stationed at NSTA.