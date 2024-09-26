A Resilient Mind: Navigating Life’s Challenges

The Marine Corps is a close-knit community, through sharing stories and experiences Marines recognize their resiliency and support for one another. With September being suicide prevention month, there is a focus at 3d Marine Division on support and resiliency, which help create the strength and community Marines share.



“When we talk openly about our experiences, it reduces the stigma around mental health challenges and reminds others that they are not alone,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andy Rodriguez, the 3rd Marine Division Suicide Prevention Program Coordinator. “It’s important for Marines to know that seeking help is not a sign of weakness, but a sign of strength and resilience.”



Safety, both emotional and physical, is at the foundation of human’s basic needs. While fear can hold someone back, resiliency gives Marines the opportunity to recognize they have a choice in handling the challenges they face.



Christyann Cosio, a prevention analyst with 3d Marine Division Embedded Prevention Behavioral Health Capability (EPBHC) said that to her, resiliency is the inner strength that empowers individuals to rise in the face of adversity. “Resiliency is trusting in your ability to heal, rebuild, and move forward, no matter the challenges life throws your way. It's not just about enduring hardships but thriving through them.”



Resiliency empowers Marines to adapt, strengthen character and maintain mental and emotional wellbeing. Marines who are resilient can maintain a sense of perspective and accept change within their lives; once change is accepted it becomes easier to face adversity and hardship.



Resources available to Marines and their families include Community Counseling Program (CCP), Chaplains, Marine Family and Life Counseling (MFLC), New Parent Support Program and Military OneSource.



Regardless of the stage a Marine is at, whether active duty, reserve, retired, enlisted or officer; there is community, because a Marine will always have the support of their fellow Marines.

