Recognizing Excellence: Army civilian honored as 2024 Asian American Executive of the Year

USAG HUMPHREYS, South Korea - Jamie Hagio, Construction Division Chief, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, earned the Asian American Executive of the Year Award during the ceremony held in Renton, Washington, Sept. 27-28, 2024.



“I am deeply humbled to represent Asian-Americans and the engineering community,” said Hagio. “I was surprised to be selected.” He attributed this honor to the unwavering support he has received from family, educators, mentors, and colleagues throughout his career.



The AAEOY awards, held annually, recognize exceptional Asian American leaders across various fields for their contributions to their organizations, communities, and society at large. These awards celebrate achievements in leadership, innovation, and community service while promoting workplace diversity and inclusion, highlighting the impact of Asian American executives and inspiring future leaders.



Beginning his journey as an Engineer Officer in the U.S. Army, Hagio served with distinction for over six years, including a deployment in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003. After transitioning to a civilian role with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, he played a vital role in major projects, notably contributing to the $3.2 billion Ft. Bliss expansion and the $10.7 billion Yongsan Relocation Program.



“I first started working for USACE and in construction in 2006,” Hagio said. “At that time, I was still a captain in the U.S. Army. Under the guidance of my supportive and insightful leaders, I enjoyed seeing construction come out of the ground and I was encouraged to embrace new challenges.”



Throughout his distinguished 21-year career with USACE, Hagio has been instrumental in resolving complex construction and engineering challenges, ensuring the successful delivery of high-quality projects to the U.S. Military.



“From the outset, USACE’s people-centric culture resonated deeply with me, fostering a sense of belonging and a commitment to a lifelong career with the organization,” he added.



In his current role as Chief of the Construction Division for FED, Hagio provides organizational leadership to ensure the division is well-resourced and prepared to manage a $5.2 billion construction program over the next decade.



Hagio expressed his desire to leverage this recognition to further the engineering profession by inspiring aspiring engineers in their career journeys.



When asked for advice for aspiring engineers facing challenges in their careers, he emphasized the importance of grounding themselves in the fundamental principles of engineering and construction. “Mastering one’s craft takes time and dedication, but the investment is invaluable,” he said. “By applying sound engineering practices to problem-solving, I often draw upon my experiences as a junior engineer to develop effective solutions.”



Hagio also highlighted the value of mentorship, noting that he has been fortunate to have mentors who offered guidance during challenging times.



Looking ahead, Hagio aims to continue enhancing the Construction Division and the district. “My overall goal is to instill a culture of continuous improvement,” he said “I also want to spend more time developing the next generation of engineers. We often get drawn into project issues and don’t spend enough time growing our junior engineers.”