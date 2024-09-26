U.S. Marines, families of fallen honored by Tiwi Island, Larrakia people in historic Pukumani ceremony

Photo By Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole | U.S. Marines, families of the fallen, and members of the Australian Defence Force...... read more read more Photo By Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole | U.S. Marines, families of the fallen, and members of the Australian Defence Force participate in a Pukumani ceremony hosted by the Tiwi Island-Mantiyupwi clan, in collaboration with the Larrakia Nation Aboriginal Corporation, at Melville Island, Tiwi Islands, Australia, Sept. 27, 2024. The Pukumani Ceremony is a traditional Tiwi people ritual that honors the deceased and helps guide their spirits to the afterlife, marking the official end of mourning. For the first time, U.S. Marines and family members of the fallen were honored by the Tiwi and Larrakia people during the week leading up to two culturally significant ceremonies: a healing ceremony and a Pukumani ceremony. These ceremonies commemorated the three U.S. Marines who tragically lost their lives in a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey crash on Melville Island on Aug. 27, 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Marines and the families of three fallen Marines joined the Tiwi Island and Larrakia people in two significant ceremonies on Sept. 26 and 27. The events commemorated the lives of three U.S. Marines who died in a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey crash on Melville Island, Tiwi Islands, Australia, on Aug. 27, 2023.



The crash occurred on lands belonging to the Tiwi Island’s Mantiyupwi Clan, and the Tiwi Island Land Council guided both the environmental and cultural protocols following the incident. The Tiwi people, respecting their traditions, referred to the fallen Marines as having "gone to sleep" instead of using their names. They honored “Big Brother” (Maj. Tobin Lewis), “Little Sister” (Capt. Eleanor LeBeau), and “Little Brother” (Cpl. Spencer Collart) through a spiritual walk, a healing ceremony, and a historic Pukumani ceremony.



On Sept. 24, a spiritual walk, including smoking ceremonies, took place at several locations, including Robertson Barracks, Defence Establishment Berrimah, Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, and Larrakeyah Defence Precinct. These ceremonies prepared the way for the final Pukumani ceremony. This ritual, unique to Tiwi Island culture, honors those who have passed and helps guide their spirits on their next journey.



On Sept. 26, U.S. Marines, families of the fallen, and members of the Australian Defence Force gathered to witness the Tiwi Island people, supported by the Larrakia people, lead a healing ceremony, marking the end of the one-year and one-month mourning period.



During the ceremony, the Tiwi Island people formally adopted the U.S. Marine Corps and the three fallen Marines, along with their families, into the Tiwi Island community—an unprecedented honor that granted them Tiwi names, including “Pandanus.” This adoption symbolized the deep bond between the Tiwi people and the U.S. Marine Corps, extending recognition to future Marine rotations under this name.



“The Tiwi people have a long-standing connection with both the Australian and U.S. militaries,” said Leslie Tungatalum, the Tiwi Land Council Chair. “This adoption shows our deep respect for the Marines and their families and strengthens the ties between us.”



On Sept. 27, U.S. Marines, families of the fallen, and ADF members traveled to Pickertaramoor, Melville Island—the crash site—for the Pukumani ceremony. The Tiwi people invited the Marines and families to join this sacred event, marking the rare occasion when non-Tiwi participants have been invited to participate.



“When they come, they can do their grieving on their own, and then we do it together as one,” said Jennifer Ullungura Clancy, the Chair of the Tiwi Island’s Mantiyupwi Aboriginal Corporation. “We are family, they are family. No matter what nationality you come from, we are still one.”



At the crash site, the Tiwi erected Pukumani poles, representing the eight Tiwi clans, alongside three additional poles for the fallen Marines. The poles, handcrafted by Tiwi artists, stand as memorials to the fallen. The Tiwi led the ceremony, which included smoking rituals, traditional songs, and dances to guide the spirits of the deceased on their journey.



“We feel incredibly honored to be included in such an important cultural event,” said Erika Olson, Chargée d'affaires for the United States in Australia. “This ceremony is a testament to the strong bond that has formed between the Marines, the Tiwi people, and our Australian allies.”



The Pukumani ceremony reflected the mutual respect and cultural understanding shared between the U.S. Marines and the Tiwi community. By participating in this sacred event, the Marines and families of the fallen, symbolized their commitment to honoring the fallen while deepening their connection with the Tiwi people.



“This event holds deep significance for the Tiwi community,” Tungatalum said. “By inviting the Marines to join the ceremony, we recognize their loss as part of our own.”



The ceremonies followed a year of mourning, during which Tiwi and U.S. military members participated in initial healing ceremonies shortly after the accident. This week’s healing and Pukumani rituals marked the final chapter in the journey of “Big Brother, Little Sister, and Little Brother,” ensuring their spirits would rest peacefully.



“We’re a very close-knit family, and clearly, the Tiwi people are about family too, so that’s what really draws us to them, and we feel one with them,” said Bart Collart, U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Spencer Collart’s father. “Our Marine Corps family has been wonderful as well, and it’s just an honor to be here.”



Throughout the ceremony, the Tiwi people continued to honor the U.S. Marines and their families as part of their own community. By granting them Tiwi names and adopting them into their culture, they solidified a lasting relationship that will continue to impact future Marine Rotational Force-Darwin rotations.



“Wuta nguriyrngawa mantawi kapi awuta American” (Our prayers are with the American people).



The U.S. Marines’ participation in these ceremonies emphasized their respect for local customs and highlighted the importance of building strong partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. The ceremonies also demonstrated the Marines’ ongoing commitment to honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice.



For questions regarding this release, please contact the Marine Rotational Force – Darwin media team at MRFDMedia@usmc.