First U.S. Space Force Guardian launches into space

Photo By Senior Airman Spencer Contreras | A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, Sept. 28, 2024. The rocket carried U.S. Space Force Col. Nick Hague in a Dragon spacecraft that he is set to pilot to the International Space Station. This Crew-9 launch marks the first time that a USSF Guardian has launched into space. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Spencer Contreras)

CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, Fla. - A U.S. Space Force Guardian launched into space from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, Sept. 28, 2024. This was the first time that a Guardian was launched into space since the inception of the USSF.

U.S. Space Force Col. Nick Hague commanded the NASA SpaceX Crew-9 mission aboard the Dragon spacecraft en route to the International Space Station. His crewmate, Roscosmos cosmonaut Mission Specialist Aleksandr Gorbunov, was also on board.

The Crew-9 mission marked the first crewed launch from Space Launch Complex 40.

“Col. Hague represents NASA, but, beneath the spacesuit, he remains a Guardian—embodying the character, commitment, connection, and courage inherent to the Guardian Spirit,” said U.S. Space Force Gen. Chance Saltzman, Chief of Space Operations. ”I wish Nick the best of luck on his journey, and I know he will make us proud.”

Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, home of Space Launch Delta 45, was the first U.S. Air Force installation redesignated as a USSF entity.

Team SLD 45, composed of Guardians, Airmen, and civilians, work alongside launch partners, including NASA, to provide first class launch customer support. Whether it’s maintaining infrastructure, actively monitoring launch conditions, or providing support in a myriad of other ways, squadrons based at Patrick Space Force Base and CCSFS all come together to make human spaceflight missions such as this one possible.

“The Crew-9 mission exemplifies why it is an exciting time to be a member of SLD 45,” said U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Kristin Panzenhagen, Space Launch Delta 45 commander. “I am proud of our team’s dedication in supporting this mission, which is a testament to the critical role the Delta plays in assuring access to space.”

The Space Force is approaching its fifth anniversary in December, and Guardians like Hague play a critical role in shaping the future of space operations.

After the completion of multiple planned science experiments and missions while aboard the ISS, Hague is set to return to planet Earth in early 2025.