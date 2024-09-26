CJTF-HOA Completes Largest Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise with Gabonese Defense and Security Forces in Libreville, Gabon

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Cambrin Bassett | A U.S. Marine, in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA),...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Cambrin Bassett | A U.S. Marine, in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), looks out the back of a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey aircraft during a readiness exercise in Libreville, Gabon, on Sept. 19, 2024. This exercise was a key component of CJTF-HOA’s mission to enhance crisis response capabilities and foster military cooperation with regional partners and U.S. embassies. More than 150 personnel participated, conducting joint training across 67,000 nautical miles, including air refueling, logistical operations, and ground and medical exercises. These efforts showcased U.S. readiness to address security challenges while strengthening the strategic partnership between U.S. and Gabonese forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Cambrin Bassett) see less | View Image Page

LIBREVILLE, Gabon – Sept. 15, 2024 – U.S. Army soldiers from the East Africa Response Force (EARF) arrived in Libreville, Gabon, to participate in a critical Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise (EDRE), marking a significant step toward bolstering crisis response readiness and enhancing interoperability between U.S. and Gabonese military forces.



The exercise, led by the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), involved more than 150 personnel and covered approximately 67,000 miles across multiple African nations. It stands as the largest EDRE conducted by CJTF-HOA in recent years, underscoring its strategic importance. The last time CJTF-HOA and the EARF conducted an EDRE in Gabon was from Jan. 2 to Jan. 26, 2019.



The EDRE featured a full mission profile rehearsal (FMPR) focused on a simulated security augmentation at the U.S. Embassy in Libreville. The primary objective was to validate crisis response capabilities, strengthen military-to-military relationships, and improve coordination between U.S. and Gabonese forces, as well as with the U.S. Department of State.



“This exercise was the most complex EDRE of the year and presented significant demands on our team, but their ability to adapt and problem-solve at the speed required was no surprise,” said Maj. Gen. Brian T. Cashman, CJTF-HOA commander. “The cooperation and partnership with our Gabonese and U.S. Embassy counterparts was invaluable. Together, we advanced our shared goals, commitment to cooperation, and the readiness of our forces to respond to any regional crisis.”



The complexities included obtaining and coordinating diplomatic clearances with multiple U.S. embassies and African nations. These logistical requirements made the event a remarkable feat of coordination and preparation.



CJTF-HOA’s ongoing commitment to regional stability was reflected in various defense and humanitarian scenarios, such as noncombatant evacuation operations and disaster response. The EDRE also served as a platform for military knowledge exchanges, focusing on rescue operations, medical care, and emergency response — vital skills in Africa’s dynamic security environment.



One key aspect of the exercise was multinational collaboration. A roundtable discussion, attended by military representatives from nations such as Japan, facilitated the sharing of best practices and expectations during a crisis. This collaboration extended the EDRE’s impact beyond Gabon, further strengthening alliances across the continent.



The exercise showcased the U.S. military’s rapid response capabilities, demonstrating its ability to address potential security situations across Africa. It also reinforced U.S.-Gabon ties, with military-to-military engagements enhancing cooperation in pursuit of shared security interests.



“Our commitment to regional stability and partnership remains steadfast. This exercise with the Gabonese Defense and Security Forces and the U.S. Embassy staff in Libreville exemplifies our dedication to fostering collaboration and enhancing security in a complex environment,” Cashman said, highlighting the larger strategic implications of the exercise. “We work with our partners to address global challenges by building capacity and strengthening defense institutions through African nation-led, U.S.-enabled, activities.”



Two U.S. Air Force C-130s, one KC-130J, and three MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft from the U.S. Marine Corps participated in the exercise. Along with transporting personnel and equipment, they conducted aerial refueling and ground training in and over several African nations. These aircraft stopped en route to their destination to conduct several planned logistical resupply and maintenance operations at multiple airfields and Cooperative Security Locations. This demonstrated not only the U.S. military’s logistical prowess but also its ability to work seamlessly with regional partners.



Cooperative Security Locations (CSLs) enable CJTF-HOA’s crisis response mission and are typically used for missions such as security cooperation, building partner nation capacity, providing a logistical footprint to support humanitarian operations, and supporting an increased force presence during contingencies of finite duration.



Ultimately, the Gabon FMPR EDRE stands as a milestone in U.S. military operations in Africa, reflecting a growing focus on collaboration, readiness, and resilience. By working hand in hand with African nations like Gabon, the U.S. continues to build stronger ties, enhance military capabilities, and prepare for future challenges in an increasingly complex security landscape.



CJTF-HOA conducts operations to enhance partner nation capacity, promote regional stability, dissuade conflict, and protect U.S. and coalition interests, primarily in the East Africa region. Headquartered at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, the command works against malign actors to strengthen collective security forces and respond to crises to advance U.S. national interests and promote regional security, stability, and prosperity.