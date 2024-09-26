NTAG Miami Chief Pinning Ceremony



FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Eight Sailors attached to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami were pinned to the rank of chief petty officer (CPO) during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony held inside the Mary N. Porter Sea Cadet Training Center, September 27, 2024.



NTAG Miami Sailors and members from the community gathered in support of the following new chief petty officers:



Chief Fire Controlman (Aegis) Eric Dan

Chief Navy Counselor (Recruiting) Craig Prazak

Chief Navy Counselor (Recruiting) Christopher Pedroza

Chief Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Paul Rojas

Chief Utilitiesman Ramon Santiago

Chief Navy Counselor (Recruiting) Jonathan Thompson

Chief Interior Communications Electrician Edgardo Trocherivera

Chief Quartermaster Roberto Vazquezdiaz



The ceremony kicked off with the new chief petty officers singing the Navy’s anthem, “Anchors Aweigh,” as the group marched around an audience of family, friends, mentors and peers. Afterward, students from the Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps program at G. Holmes Braddock Senior High School paraded the colors reverentially.



The chief petty officer selectees then stood at parade as guest speaker, retired Senior Chief Radioman Christine “Chris” Kennedy, a 22-year Navy veteran and member of Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service (WAVES) addressed them. Kennedy enlisted in 1971 and under WAVES program. The term WAVES continued in usage for Navy women until 1978 with the passage of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act, when the WAVES became a permanent component of the U.S. Navy and women’s units of the armed forces were integrated with formerly all-male units.



She spoke with the new chief petty officers of her experience and about her slogan for inspiring others.



“My first chief was a senior chief who showed me how to handle the troops,” said Kennedy. “He showed me that you let them learn - you taught them - and then let them grow. Give them every opportunity to grow. That was my mantra in the Navy.”



Kennedy was the only woman in her class during her CPO initiation. Looking back, she said that one of the experiences she enjoyed the most during her Navy career was mentoring and teaching new chief petty officers.



For many, this transition into the rank and role of a Chief Petty Officer serves as a growth spurt in leadership and personal development. The traditional ceremony recognizes what may be the most significant promotion of a Navy Sailor’s career. NTAG Miami Sailors’ own Command Master Chief Cesar Rojas echoes this sentiment.



“Every chief petty officer season I am reminded that this is the most important transition an enlisted Sailor undergoes, and it only takes place in the Navy,” said Rojas, with fervor. “These initiated chief petty officers have been tried, tested, and accepted, making them more resilient. It takes a CPO Mess to train and bring out the best in them. Now they are ready to fight and win. As their command master chief, that makes me proud.”



Mentors and family joined each new chief petty officer on the stage to pin gold-fouled anchors on their collars and place a combination cover on their heads, completing their new khaki uniforms and finalizing their achievement of the advancement to their rank.



To earn their anchors, the newly-pinned chief petty officers complete a rigorous six-week initiation process designed to prepare them for the challenges of the next level of leadership.



President Benjamin Harris issued an executive order 131 years ago creating the rank of chief petty officer. Today, chiefs are selected by a board of chiefs, senior chiefs and master chiefs after first class Sailors show leadership potential, impressive records and pass an advancement exam.



NTAG Miami has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet.



For the family members and friends who were not able to attend the ceremony, go the NTAG Miami Facebook page for the full length video here:https://www.facebook.com/NTAGMiami/

