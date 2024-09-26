15th Wing Safety team holds MACA conferences on Maui

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Maj. Rich Gangloff, 15th Wing Safety officer, hands business cards to a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Maj. Rich Gangloff, 15th Wing Safety officer, hands business cards to a local aviation academy’s helicopter team on Maui, Hawaii, Sept. 26, 2024. The 15th Wing Safety Office aims to build new connections within general aviation communities across the Hawaiian Islands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – The 15th Wing Safety office traveled to Maui, Hawaii, on Sept. 26, 2024, to inform local general aviation communities about military aircraft operations within the Hawaiian Islands airspace in order to increase flight awareness.



“We coordinate crosstalk with general aviation flyers, owners and operators of flying organizations, flight district safety offices, air traffic control and joint partners,” said Maj. Eric De Gruchy, 15th Wing Safety officer.



De Gruchy shared that these discussions are a part of their mid air collision avoidance program, an initiative to prevent mid air collisions between military and civilian aircraft by increasing knowledge of military operations. This program is essential to readiness among flight crew personnel.



“Specifically, we open channels of communication on what planes the base operates and where high-traffic airspace is so general aviation can expect us and vice versa,” said Maj. Rich Gangloff, 15th Wing Safety officer.



During their visit to Maui, the team met with local helicopter operation teams and a local flight academy to discuss MACA.



“MACA provides an opportunity for the Wing to connect with the local population through the shared value of safe flying operations,” said De Gruchy. “While our outreach specifically targets the flying community, the follow-on effects include safety among the community and confidence in multiple flying organizations operating around the islands. Additionally, anytime we get an opportunity to have a shared experience with our local community is a win for both.”



The team expressed the importance of engaging communities across the Hawaiian Islands to ensure safe and effective military operations.



“Our outreach must include the surrounding islands, as the 15th Operations Group operates throughout the whole airspace. By opening channels of communication, we increase our Safety Network,” said Gangloff.



During their visit, the 15th Wing Safety office successfully reopened communication channels with general aviation communities, with more discussions planned for the future.