Army National Guard Command Sergeant Major visits Army Guard Best Squad competitors

Staff Sgt. Daisy Broker, Mass Communication Specialist to the Director, Army National Guard



FORT MOORE, Ga. – Command Sgt. Maj. John T. Raines, the 13th command sergeant major of the Army National Guard, visited Soldiers preparing to compete in the National Best Squad Competition at Fort Moore 22-24 Sept.



The Army National Guard Best Squad will represent the Army Guard at the 2024 U.S. Army Best Squad Competition, which will take place September 29 through October 14, 2024, at Fort Liberty in North Carolina.



The Soldiers will spend 80 days together at the range, in the classroom, working on weapons proficiencies, preparing uniforms, reviewing potential board questions and practicing the events they will compete in during the competition.



Raines mentored the Army National Guard team during his visit. He mentioned he is often asked about the Army National Guard Best Squad not being an organic squad because they come from units across our 54 states, territories, and the District of Columbia.



"Our organic squads, on average, spend about 39 days together spread over an entire year,” said Raines. “This squad will have spent around 80 days together at the conclusion of the competition. That is two years in Guard time. They are as much an organic squad as any in the Army Guard and given where they are in just 80 days is a credit to the families they come from, the units they come from, and our entire Army National Guard.”



“They are mentally alert, physically strong, and morally straight, added Raines “That is two years in Guard years, and this squad is some of the best we have to offer. I am proud of their accomplishments and look forward to more.”



During the competition, each squad will test its tactical and technical proficiency along with their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team.



Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Miska from the Minnesota Army National Guard is competing for the second time, the first in 2022 as a squad member and now a second time as the Army National Guard Best Squad's team leader.



"I am honored to have been extended an offer from Command Sgt. Maj. John Raines on such short notice, said Miska. “Returning to the best squad competition a second time is a phenomenal opportunity to leverage my prior experience from 2022. Being familiar with the competition structure and what is expected, I can help refine our strategies and improve our overall team's performance. Our team's wealth of knowledge and eagerness to compete makes us bound to succeed."



The competition features a multitude of different fitness and combat-related events, including the Army Combat Fitness Test, weapons lanes, individual warrior tasks, squad battle drills, and they expect to road march a few different times over distances varying in length from 4 miles to 20 miles carry a pack weighing approximately 50 pounds.



This year, Staff Sgt. Lucas Peterson from Iowa will be competing for the first time and is taking on the role of squad leader.



“I feel pretty lucky to have a squad full of hard-working, disciplined, and dedicated Soldiers. All our personalities have meshed well since day one. We all enjoy pushing ourselves and look forward to seeing how hard the competition will be for us,” said Peterson.



The U.S. Army's Best Squad Competition features 12 squads from across the three components of the U.S. Army. The top four teams from the Fort Liberty Best Squad competition will travel to Washington, D.C., for a board-style interview to test their knowledge and professionalism in front of top Army leaders. The winner of the All-Army Best Squad competition will be announced at the Association of the US Army’s annual conference.

