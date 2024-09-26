Submarine Readiness Squadron 33 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Scott Barnes | 240924-N-EI510-1168 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Sept. 23, 2024) — Cmdr. Matt...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Scott Barnes | 240924-N-EI510-1168 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Sept. 23, 2024) — Cmdr. Matt Wolf, incoming commanding officer of Submarine Readiness Squadron 33 (SRS-33), left, relieves Cmdr. Andrew Lichtenstein, outgoing commanding officer of SRS-33, right, in front of Rear Adm. Rick Seif, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, during a change of command ceremony at the USS Parche Park and Submarine Memorial on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 24, 2024. Submarine Readiness Squadron 33's mission is to provide quality operational support for Pearl Harbor homeported submarines, their crews, families, and the staffs of Submarine Squadrons 1 and 7. The Pacific Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes) see less | View Image Page

09.24.2024.

By Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes



JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii - Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 33 held a change of command ceremony at the USS Parche Park and Submarine Memorial at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 24, 2024. Cmdr. Andrew Lichtenstein, commanding officer of SRS-33, relinquished command of the readiness squadron to Cmdr. Matt Wolf.



Rear Adm. Rick Seif, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet was the guest speaker for the ceremony and provided remarks on Lichtenstein’s leadership and how it contributed to SRS-33’s success.



“Drew and his team improved every aspect of Pearl Harbor submarine support,” said Seif. “One key achievement was overhauling Indoctrination Division for new Sailors. Drew made sure they were ready to quickly join their submarines and contribute right away.”



During his time at SRS-33, Lichtenstein improved coordination and communication with CSS-1, CSS-7, and the 12 Pearl Harbor home-ported submarines. His team implemented several administrative and security support capabilities for the squadrons’ submarines designed to save submariners’ time and allow them to focus on training and warfighting proficiency.



As Lichtenstein departed to SRS-33 to prepare to take command of Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Squadron Three, he commented on his tenure as SRS-33 commanding officer. “I am proud of the overall culture shift that occurred and seeing the team succeed, promote, and adopt the “get-to-yes” mentality which allowed for better support to the waterfront,” said Lichtenstein.



During the ceremony, Seif welcomed Wolf as the oncoming commander of SRS-33. Wolf previously served as deputy for readiness for commander, Submarine Squadron One at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.



“Matt, you are the right person for the job, and I’m certain that Submarine Readiness Squadron 33 will continue to excel with an environment of professionalism, respect, and innovation under your command,” said Seif.



When addressing the audience after assuming command, Wolf spoke about the opportunity to take command of SRS-33. “I believe the SRS-33 mission is uniquely important, and I am excited to lead such a diverse and dedicated group of professionals,” said Wolf. “This will be an interesting and different challenge compared to anything I’ve ever done.”



SRS-33's mission is to provide quality operational support for Pearl Harbor home-ported submarines, their crews, families, and the staffs of Submarine Squadrons 1 and 7. SRS-33 provides operations, material, weapons, communications, supply, medical, legal, and religious support programs.



The U.S. Pacific Fleet Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the globe.



For more information, contact csp_pao@us.navy.mil or visit our website at https://www.csp.navy.mil/.