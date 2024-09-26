Intelligence Provides Advance Warning of Enemy Attack (3 OCT 1952)

by Erin E. Thompson, USAICoE Staff Historian



INTELLIGENCE PROVIDES ADVANCE WARNING OF ENEMY ATTACK

On 3 October 1952, an interrogation of a Chinese deserter provided key intelligence prior to an attack on Hill 395 (White Horse Mountain) in the Iron Triangle of the central Korean peninsula. With three days advance notice, United Nations (UN) forces were able to secure the mountain and maintain control of a major supply route through the Chorwon Valley.



By late September 1952, Republic of Korea (ROK) forces of the 9th ROK Division controlled Hill 395, which lay on the southwestern border of the Chorwon Valley. The hill held significance as it lay on the border of North and South Korea and overlooked key transportation routes throughout central Korea. To the right of the hill were elements of the IX Corps, 7th U.S. Infantry Division. To the left, I Corps, 2d U.S. Infantry Division held Hill 287. The loss of White Horse Mountain had the potential to dismantle UN positions along the border.



Ten days prior to the planned attack, UN forces reported increased sightings of enemy personnel during daylight hours and movement of the Chinese People’s Volunteer Army (PVA) artillery, anti-aircraft guns, and vehicles in the IX Corps sector. Several prisoners of war were captured during this time, but interrogations provided little information about potential attacks against key terrain. On 3 October 1952, a deserting PVA officer supplied UN forces with much more detailed plans for an assault on Hill 395, with diversionary attacks planned against Hill 281 (Arrowhead Hill), defended by a French battalion. According to the IX Corps after action report on the incident:



"The [prisoner] stated that his unit, the 340th Regiment, 114th Division, had received prior rehearsal training for a period of four weeks; that the attack would take place between the 4th and 5th of October 1952; and that the 340th Regiment would attack with two battalions and would possibly be supported by four companies of the 341st and 342d Regiments. The [prisoner] also stated that much artillery had moved into the area to support the attack on Hill 395 which would be further supported by many tanks."



Further interrogations of PVA prisoners in the succeeding days uncovered that the attack was delayed until 6 October due to the deserting officer’s likely disclosures to UN forces. Elements of IX Corps immediately moved into action to reinforce the 9th ROK Division on Hill 395. On 4 October, C Company, 73d Tank Battalion, was attached to the 9th ROK Division in preparation for the enemy assault force. An additional tank company “was placed on two-hour alert to proceed from the 7th US Division Sector to an assembly area vicinity” as required. IX Corps produced a complete counterbattery preparation plan and disseminated it to all artillery units by 5 October. Close air support was arranged with the U.S. Air Force, which provided air strikes and day and nighttime aerial bombing before and during the attack.



At 1900 on 6 October 1952, the PVA assault began on Hill 395. The advance preparations made by UN forces allowed U.S. and ROK forces to lay near continuous fire against the encroaching enemy. Over the next nine days, UN forces fought for control of Hill 395, frequently losing and gaining ground. On 15 October, the 9th ROK Division regained control of Hill 395, fully repulsing the enemy attack with support of the IX Corps and air support. Enemy casualties were estimated to be between 9,000–10,000 killed, wounded, missing, or captured. By contrast, UN forces claimed about 3,300 killed, wounded, or missing. The intelligence gathered from enemy interrogations was lauded as the major contributing factor to the UN’s victory at Hill 395 and its comparatively low casualties.





