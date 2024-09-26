Twins enlist in USMC, become MSGs bound for South Africa

Courtesy Photo | Gavin Delgado and his twin, Ethan Delgado, pose for a photo in their childhood home....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Gavin Delgado and his twin, Ethan Delgado, pose for a photo in their childhood home. The twins graduated Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and School of Infantry West, and Marine Corps Embassy Security Group to become Marine Security Guards. Both are headed to South Africa to serve as MSGs; Gavin will serve in Pretoria, one of the capitals of South Africa, while Ethan will serve in Johannesburg. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va. – A set of twins graduated from Marine Corps Embassy Security Group Sept. 27 and are bound for embassies in South Africa as Marine Security Guards.



Together, the identical twins, Lance Cpl. Gavin and Ethan Delgado, also graduated from recruit training and the School of Infantry together.



They have experienced much of their lives together. In fact, they are so close to one another, that when asked to describe the other, they said they would basically be describing themselves; although Gavin being a minute older is the only difference they seemed to acknowledge.



They had the same friends, same interests, and now they share the same uniform.



“They are special kids,” their father, Rudy Delgado, said.



Gavin and Ethan enlisted as Marines because their father was a Marine.

“I never wanted to pressure them into serving,” he said. Although, Rudy admitted, they had fun with the Marine Corps theme, even having the famous Chesty Puller in family photos.



Rudy explained the twins wanted to follow in his footsteps as they grew up, but sometime along the way, those aspirations fell to the wayside.



He and his wife divorced, and the kids moved from Corona, California to Aurora, Colorado. Soon after, the twins graduated from Aurora Central High School in 2023 and moved back in with their father at Rancho Cucamonga in California.



“One day, they came into my room and told me they wanted to become Marines,” Rudy said. “I gave them a real look into service and what it means, and they stuck to it.”



The 19-year-olds enlisted as infantrymen, just as their father had, and graduated from 2147 Platoon, Gulf Co., 2nd Bn., Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, in November 2023. Their Infantry Marine Course at the School of Infantry West, also in San Diego, started for them in April 2024.



During their time at IMC, recruiters for the MSG program interviewed students for the chance to become MSGs. Gavin was interested in special forces, but noticed Ethan was sitting in line for the interview, and Gavin told himself, “Well, if he’s going to do it, so am I.”



In July, they graduated IMC and started their journey to become MSGs.



The MSG course is seven weeks long, training Marines in access control, and to respond to situations like intrusions, bomb threats, demonstrations or riots, fires, and natural disasters at U.S. embassies or consulates.



“My team and I have the honor and privilege to train, mentor and guide future generations of Marine Security Guards,” said Gunnery Sgt. Franklin D. Taft, an instructor and advisor with MSG Training Center, MCESG. “From training day one, [Gavin and Ethan] have demonstrated high qualities of professionalism and eagerness to learn and grow.”



Taft instructed the twins on defensive tactics, weapons training, and non-lethal weapons deployment.



“They have performed to the best of their abilities and have done an amazing job,” he said.



Gavin and Ethan explained that they are grateful for the opportunity to become Marines and MSGs.



“Quitting never works out for anything or anyone,” said Gavin. “It doesn’t make a situation better. Get through it and make the best of the situation,” and Ethan, more reserved than Gavin, simply agreed.



Each student has opportunities to serve at 3 of 181 locations in over 150 countries around the world during their time as MSGs. Gavin’s and Ethan’s first stations are embassies in South Africa.



Upon graduating MSG School at Marine Corps Embassy Security Group, Sept. 27, 2024, Gavin will serve in Pretoria, one of the capitals of South Africa, while Ethan will serve in Johannesburg.



“I served with like-minded men and women, and when I got out, I wanted to continue serving with the same type of people,” Rudy said, who is now an operator with the San Bernadino Sheriff’s Department SWAT team. “To see my two sons’ hearts go in that direction and to be around those same kinds of people I had –and dedicate themselves to service— means a lot to me.”



“They are great boys, and I know they will do great things.”