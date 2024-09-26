C3F, MCMGRU 3, TTGP hold CPO Pinning Ceremony

SAN DIEGO – Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet (C3F), Mine Countermeasures Group (MCMGRU) 3 and Tactical Training Group Pacific (TTGP) held a chief petty officer (CPO) pinning ceremony at U.S. 3rd Fleet headquarters, Naval Base Point Loma, Sept. 27.



The ceremony was a culmination of a six-week initiation, which began when the CPO advancement results were released, Aug. 19. During the initiation process, the Chiefs Mess challenged the selectees to build on their leadership skills and to obtain a better understanding of what it means to be a Navy Chief. The initiation also included training on the history and traditions of a Navy Chief, physical challenges and mentorship.



Vice Adm. John Wade, commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet served as the keynote speaker during the event.



"To our new chief petty officers, we’re going to drive excellence throughout our organization,” said Wade. “You’re going to have young Sailors, who have committed themselves to serve. You’re going to give them the potential so they can continue to grow to be the future leaders of our Navy. You will also make sure that we do what is right so that we can deter conflict and ensure we’re prepared and ready for anything that may come our way.”



After receiving their anchors, each chief also received a combination cover signifying their new roles as leaders and mentors to junior Sailors.



"I’m very excited for this new responsibility, and I feel fortunate to be here," said Chief Intelligence Specialist Sarah McMahan, from Pittsburgh, Penn., assigned to TTGP. "Throughout this process I learned that I need to lean on the Mess in support of others, and that’s going to help me throughout my career."



Throughout this year’s initiation season, Master Chief Petty Officer of The Navy James Honea released letters to all current and future chief petty officers throughout the fleet to encourage the Chiefs Mess to open conversations and to make changes needed to become stronger leaders.



“The goal is for our entire mess to ask the same questions, have similar conversations, and grow together. Each mess will sit down and have honest conversations about each topic,” Honea wrote in the introduction letter. “All chief petty officers and CPO selectees are required to be present during these discussions. Do not consider this as ‘selectee training,’ but as a mess discussion. We must actively seek out areas where real change is needed and get after it.”



Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet Command Master Chief Trenton Schmidt implemented MCPON’s letters into the initiation season because he believed the mess should know, understand and lead utilizing the full limits of the authorities as a chief, as well as remaining aligned with the Chief Petty Officer Creed.



"The mess has provided each chief select with adversity and challenge, ensuring each is ready, personally and professionally, to lead as a chief petty officer,” said Schmidt. “The chiefs mess has developed their leadership, communication, and team building skills, and impressed upon them the importance of being a technical expert in their specialty."



During the ceremony, Chief Engineman Erik A. Portillo and Chief Mineman Dearndra X. Simmons from COMCMGRU3, Chief Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Thomas A. Muhlbach, Chief Fire Controlmen (Aegis) Joshua A. Piontek, Chief Intelligence Specialist Sarah E. McMahan and Chief Cryptologic Technician (Technical) William J. Tretera from TTGP, Chief Operations Specialist DeEll K. Henderson, Chief Operations Specialist Shirmoy D. Henry, Chief Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Justin A. Duty and Chief Intelligence Specialist Ryan R. Canonizado from C3F donned their combination covers and gold-fouled anchors and were welcomed into their respective chiefs mess.



As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered Fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict.



