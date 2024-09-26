Sexual Abuse of Fellow Soldier Lands Army Sergeant in Prison

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – A military judge sentenced a non-commissioned officer to nine months confinement on Tuesday for sexually abusing a fellow Soldier.



Sgt. Anibal X. Torres Rodriguez, 24, pleaded guilty to a charge of abusive sexual contact. In addition to his prison term, he will also receive a bad conduct discharge per the terms of his plea agreement.



While stationed in Germany in November 2023, Torres Rodriguez took advantage of a fellow Soldier while she was incapacitated, sexually abusing her in the barracks.



The victim suspected Torres Rodriguez had been in her room and contacted the unit’s non-commissioned officer. After they identified Torres Rodriguez in CCTV video footage from the barracks, the incident was immediately reported to the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division.



Investigators collected the victim’s clothing and bedsheets which revealed evidence of Torres Rodriguez’s DNA.



“I thank the law enforcement team in this case for their tireless investigation which produced a great result,” said Army Office of Special Trial Counsel Kaiserslautern Field Office Chief Maj. Sara Nicholson.

“Coordination between OSTC and CID was essential and made this prosecution possible.”



“I also thank the victim in this case for her courage and determination to tell the military judge the impact this crime has on her personally,” Nicholson added. “A military justice system which gives victims that voice and is supported by the efforts of law enforcement is the system our military needs.”



Torres Rodriguez, who joined the Army in 2019, will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison and will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements, which may apply throughout his life



This investigation was conducted by the Department of the Army CID Kaiserslautern Field Office, led by Special Agent in Charge Dave Emond, and the lead investigator was Special Agent Yoon Lee. The case was prosecuted by Nicholson and assisted by Cpt. Nolan Scarr, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2024 Date Posted: 09.27.2024 16:18 Story ID: 481994 Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sexual Abuse of Fellow Soldier Lands Army Sergeant in Prison, by Michelle McCaskill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.