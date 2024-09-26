Gold Star Mother and Family Day Ceremony

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky.– Command teams, friends and Families came together to commemorate the Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day Memory Share Ceremony at Fort Campbell, Ky., Sept. 27, 2024.



Gold Star Family ceremonies date back over 100 years at the start of American involvement in World War I. Families would hang up flags with a blue star representing loved ones that went to fight in the war. If the service member died in combat the color of that star would change from blue to gold denoting the term “Gold Star Family.” American Gold Star mothers after the war banded together to construct the foundation of the Gold Star Program as we know today.



The Ceremony was hosted in the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) headquarters building for Gold Star Mothers and Families to share experiences of loved ones who gave the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.



The ceremony began with Lt. Col. William Robinson, the Fort Campbell Garrison chaplain, delivering an invocation to the attendees. Following, the presiding officer for the ceremony Col. Travis Mcintosh, the deputy commanding officer for support for the 101st ABN DIV (AA), gave a small description of a symbolic event that would happen during the ceremony, the pouring Sand Memory Share.



“A symbolic gesture to where you can choose to speak of a memory, say a prayer, or remember in silence…pouring a small amount of sand into a larger vase,” said Mcintosh. “Different colors of sand represent these very personal memories, emotions or connections with your Soldiers.”



Several people gave their memories of the ones they lost, whether talking about their compassion, personality or stories of memories they had with them. After each speaker concluded, they grabbed a glass of sand and poured it into the vase paying respects to the ones they love.





These ceremonies provide an opportunity of remembrance for mothers, families and friends to share their thoughts and stories of their service members. Every year they come together at the end of September to commemorate and honor the heroes to this country and to ensure their legacy lives on.



Sand Memory Pour:

The sand represents time, memory and the passage of life and each grain of sand can symbolize a moment shared with your loved one and the lasting impact they had. As people pour the sand into the vase it showcases moments or memories brought together to form a collective legacy amongst the Mothers and Families. The final blend that is formed after all the pouring reflects memories of how the Soldiers connect people and how they continue to live on through the people who love them. This act represents the everlasting gratitude and remembrance of service members who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

