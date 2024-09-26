Supporting Heroes: ServMart/Base Supply Center Grand Re-opening

NAS JRB FORT WORTH, TEXAS— The grand re-opening of the ServMart/BSC store at its new location, 1364 Depot Ave onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth marked a significant milestone for Vibrant Works Lighthouse for the Blind. The event, held on September 24, 2024, reiterated the organization's commitment to supporting military personnel on the installation.



Dean Rohlfing, manager at Vibrant Works Lighthouse for the Blind, expressed his enthusiasm. "It is an honor to support the military on the NAS JRB through our ServMart/BSC store. From SKILCRAFT office supplies to all types of deployment gear, we are here to support everyone on the NAS JRB."



The re-opening not only showcased a more accessible location but also emphasized the critical mission behind their services. When Government Card Holders and Approving Officials make purchases through the non-profit Lighthouse for the Blind's ServMart/BSC, it supports the creation of jobs for people who are blind or have significant disabilities.



“This endeavor continues to support the Lighthouse Mission, which is vitally important,” said Rohlfing.



The National Industry for the Blind AbilityOne Program, under which ServMart/BSC operates, is one of the nation’s largest employment resources for people who are blind or have significant disabilities, including disabled veterans. Vibrant Works, participating in this expansive network, operates 14 stores across military bases in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico, broadening their reach and impact.



NAS JRB Fort Worth Commanding Officer Capt. Beau Hufstetler attended the grand re-opening and remarked on the collaboration.



“Having the Lighthouse for the Blind here at NAS JRB Fort Worth is incredibly beneficial," said Hufstetler. "Their dedication not only supports our operational needs but also fosters a sense of community and inclusivity. The re-opening of the store at the new location further strengthens our partnership and highlights the significant impact our collective support can have.”



NAS JRB Fort Worth is the first and finest joint reserve base, known for training and equipping air crews and aviation ground support personnel, while supporting missions such as airlift, aerial refueling, and global mobility, making it an integral part of national defense infrastructure.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2024 Date Posted: 09.27.2024 15:00 Story ID: 481980 Location: TEXAS, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Supporting Heroes: ServMart/Base Supply Center Grand Re-opening, by Sandy Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.