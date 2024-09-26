NMRC’s Biological Defense Research Directorate Publishes Manuscript on Brain Injury Indicators for Infectious Diseases

Courtesy Photo | FREDERICK, Md. (Sept. 27, 2024) Linwood Johnson, with Naval Medical Research Command...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | FREDERICK, Md. (Sept. 27, 2024) Linwood Johnson, with Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC)'s Biological Defense Research Directorate, evaluates the effectiveness of a blood test in detecting the presence of proteins that can indicate brain-damaging viruses and bacteria. NMRC is engaged in a broad spectrum of medical research, from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. In support of the Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighters, NMRC researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, medical modeling, simulation, operational mission support, epidemiology and behavioral sciences. (U.S. Navy photo by Darci Smith/Released) see less | View Image Page

FREDERICK, Md. – The Journal of Infectious Diseases (JID) published recent findings from Naval Medical Research Command’s (NMRC) Biological Defense Research Directorate (BDRD) on detecting brain injury indicators for infectious diseases on September 10, 2024.



The findings, detailed in a BDRD manuscript, provide evidence that an FDA-approved blood test for diagnosing mild traumatic brain injury (TBI) could aid in detecting brain injury resulting from a viral or bacterial infection.



“The ability to quickly detect brain injury caused by infectious diseases is very important because they are a serious health problem worldwide,” explained Dr. Darci Smith, head of BDRD’s Microbiology and Immunology Department. “Our military personnel are frequently stationed in areas where they may be at risk of exposure to viruses or bacteria that can affect the brain and nervous system, so this blood test could provide an important new tool to more quickly diagnose brain injury caused by infectious diseases.”



BDRD explored the ability of the blood test to detect higher levels of certain proteins that could indicate the presence of brain-damaging viruses and bacteria. High levels of proteins such as glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP) and ubiquitin carboxy-terminal hydrolase L1 (UCH-L1) have been found in patients during a retrospective study, and could be used to predict which patients might later develop cognitive problems. GFAP can signal injury to astrocytes which are messenger cells in the brain that protect nerve cells, and UCH-L1 can signal injury to neurons that send and receive information.



“Such a blood test could assist doctors in deciding if further brain imaging or spinal fluid analysis is needed, and help doctors in deciding to start appropriate treatment, if available,” Smith said.



The BDRD manuscript was published by JID earlier this month through the journal's website.



NMRC is engaged in a broad spectrum of activities, from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. In support of the Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighters, researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, medical modeling, simulation, operational mission support, epidemiology and behavioral sciences.