NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Combined $249 Million Contract for Various Construction Projects in Hampton Roads

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded Marine Contracting Corp., Chesapeake, Virginia (N40085-24-D-2503); Doyon Management Services LLC, Federal Way, Washington (N40085-24-D-2504); Etolin Strait Associates LLC, Norfolk, Virginia (N40085-24-D-2505); Marine Solutions Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia (N40085-24-D-2506); and Ocean Construction Services, Virginia Beach, Virginia (N40085-24-D-2507) a combined $249 million, multiple-award construction contract for various construction projects in Hampton Roads.



This contract provides for, but is not limited to, the following elements: piers, wharves, quay walls, dry docks, bulkheads, crane rail systems, fender systems, berthing and mooring, and waterfront utilities. Work is scheduled to be completed by September 2029.



Fiscal year (FY) 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,336,104 are awarded to Marine Contracting Corp. at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current FY.



The remaining four awardees will be awarded $5,000 (minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at contract award. These five contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract.



This contract was competitively procured via the sam.gov website, with five proposals received.



NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity.



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2024 Date Posted: 09.27.2024 14:22 Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US