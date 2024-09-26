JBAB’s 11th CES Emergency Management participates in DC Fire decontamination event

JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, Washington, D.C. – Integrating training with local agencies is vital for successful response to local and national emergencies. In order to improve its competency, the U.S. Air Force’s 11th Civil Engineer Squadron Emergency Management team from Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., participated in a technical decontamination demonstration with local agencies in Washington, D.C., May 30, 2024.



D.C. Fire and Emergency Services Hazmat Response team demonstrated the process of stripping hazardous chemicals off of their personal protective equipment at a decontamination station. Four members from the Naval District Washington Fire and EMS also attended the demonstration.



The decontamination process began with wiping down the PPE before entering the shower section, where a hazardous materials technician rinsed off his protective suit with water for several minutes. The last stage consisted of detecting remaining contaminants on the suit, followed by removal of the PPE.



“It’s like a carwash but for people,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mary Jo Paule, the noncommissioned officer for the Plans section of 11th CES. “Since certain chemicals take several steps to be completely decontaminated, they have to make sure the PPE is completely free of chemicals to make sure it is safe for the person wearing the suit to take it off.”



Paule said since hazmat incidents can be harmful to human health and dangerous to the immediate surroundings, it is crucial for first responders to receive comprehensive training for essential knowledge, skills, and abilities to handle these incidents safely and effectively.



“It was eye-opening to see how technical decontamination is performed by D.C. Fire and EMS,” said Staff Sgt. Alexander J. Barton, special projects emergency manager of 11th CES. “It also emphasized the importance of our involvement in events like these because it helps lay the foundation for future collaborations between us and D.C. Fire and EMS.”



Along with the demonstration, D.C. Fire personnel also briefed on the importance of checking certain areas of the body that can trap contaminants. By scanning the PPE with an ultraviolet light, attendees saw firsthand how these remnants can be detected.



In addition to showcasing emergency response procedures, this demonstration emphasized the importance of mutual aid partnerships between government agencies. By becoming familiar with D.C Fire’s procedures, Barton said it can foster a culture of teamwork and readiness between all first responders, which is benefits the entire National Capital Region.



Due to the current global security environment, Barton said establishing a relationship between the 11th CES and D.C. Fire can help alleviate the burden on the FBI should there be multiple incidents happening at once.



“This demonstration really helps bridge the gap between us and the military team”, said Conrad White II, hazmat technician with D.C. Fire’s Station 12. “In case of emergencies and we’re short on manning, it’s very helpful to know that other agencies know the same process in handling certain situations.”

