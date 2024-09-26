OKNG officer earns promotion to brigadier general

OKLAHOMA CITY – Family, friends and fellow service members gathered to celebrate the Oklahoma Army National Guard’s newest brigadier general at the Oklahoma State Capitol, Sept. 26, 2024.



Brig. Gen. Robert H. Walter, assistant adjutant general - Army for Oklahoma, was pinned Thursday by his wife and daughter.



“I would absolutely not be here without the support of my wife and family,” said Walter.



Walter served three years as an enlisted member of the Oklahoma National Guard before commissioning in 1993 through the University of Central Oklahoma. Throughout his career, he has served in various roles throughout the state, including as the chief of staff, Joint Task Force commander and deputy commander of the 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.



“Thank you to the leaders who took the time to shape me, give me opportunities to excel and fail,” said Walter. “I would not be here without those opportunities.”



Walter’s service extends beyond the state of Oklahoma and includes two deployments to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in 2003 and 2011, and a deployment to Iraq in 2008 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. His honorable service earned him many awards and decorations, such as a Bronze Star Medal with one Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster, Meritorious Service Medal with three Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters and an Army Commendation Medal with Valor Device and 2 Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters.



Earning the rank of brigadier general is no small feat. Walter thanked the noncommissioned officers who raised and mentored him throughout his journey up the ranks of the OKNG.



“The lieutentants you raise become the next leaders,” said Walter. “Thank you for taking the time to mentor me as an LT.”



As one of the OKNG’s most senior leaders, Walter offered words of guidance to up-and-coming Soldiers, emphasizing the importance of resilience and commitment in the face of adversity. He urged the next generation to uphold the values of duty and honor.



“Preparation plus opportunity is a solid formula,” said Walter. “Get your education done, be physically fit, meet all the requirements that are in your control so that you are prepared when the opportunity arrives.”

