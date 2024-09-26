USAG Rheinland-Pfalz hosts Gold Star Mother’s and Family day ceremony

Courtesy Photo | Sonia Rogowski, a Gold Star spouse, sits on a park bench dedicated to Gold Star family...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sonia Rogowski, a Gold Star spouse, sits on a park bench dedicated to Gold Star family members with a picture of her husband during a Gold Star Mother’s and Family day event hosted by U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz at Pulaski Park, Kaiserslautern, Germany, Sept. 27, 2024. USAG Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Peete) see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz hosted a Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day recognition ceremony on Pulaski Park, here, Sept. 27, 2024.



“Around the world, Gold Star Families are being publicly honored this week for the honorable selfless service and sacrifice of their loved one’s service to our nation,” said Col. Jeffery Higgins, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz. “Designated by Congress in 1936, this national commemoration is an opportunity for the American public to remember and honor the continued service of the Gold Star family members.”



On June 23, 1936, the 74th United States Congress designated the last Sunday of September as Gold Star Mother’s Day. Since the loss of a loved one affects the entire family, the Department of the Army observes this day as “Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day.



“Gold Star mothers and family members are, and always will be, a part of the Army Family,” said Higgins. “Today, we recognize and thank you for your courage and sacrifice, and renew our commitment to supporting you while honoring the legacy of your fallen and deeply loved service members.”

The term “Gold Star” was coined during World War I, when Americans started displaying flags with a blue star for each family member serving in the military in their homes, schools, churches and local businesses. As service members passed away, their families would honor them by stitching a gold star over the blue one.



In 1947, Congress approved the distribution of the official Gold Star Lapel Button for family members of military personnel who died in combat operations. Twenty-six years later, in 1973, the lapel button for next of kin deceased personnel was introduced to represent armed services members who lost their lives while serving on active duty in non-combat operations or while assigned in an Army Reserve or Army National Guard unit in a drill status.

During the Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day recognition ceremony, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz dedicated a park bench with an inscription that reads, “To remember our Gold Star spouses and families, and to remember all our survivors that mourn them.”



“It is my hope that the bench will be a place of reflection for us all to reflect upon the significance of those service members who sacrificed everything for our Nation,” said Higgins. “America remains the land of the free because of the brave men and women who selflessly serve – and most certainly because of those who have given their lives to defend our Nation!”



Gold Star Mothers and families can benefit from programs such as Army Survivor Outreach Services (SOS). The Gold Star and Surviving Family Member (GSSFM) representative is the Army advocate for surviving Family members – and any survivor can contact an Army GSSFM representative directly any time for any reason. These representatives are available to provide support and address complaints by spouses and other dependents of deceased service members regarding casualty assistance or receipt of benefits authorized by law. SOS programs provide services such as grief counseling, financial counseling, benefits coordination, support groups and area events.



“This day serves as an opportunity for us all to renew our commitment to the legacy of those brave service members who lived their lives in defense of our nation and made the ultimate sacrifice to protect it,” said Higgins.



