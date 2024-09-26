Malo Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

Courtesy Photo | Seaman Jacob Malo Jr. graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Seaman Jacob Malo Jr. graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) September 26, 2024. see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Seaman Jacob Malo Jr. graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) September 26, 2024.



Malo, from Lakewood, Washington, said he enlisted for a variety of reasons, including his family’s military heritage.



“As a citizen of this country, I feel I have an obligation to serve,” Malo said. “I’ve thought about this since I was a kid and it’s something I’ve always wanted to do. I also wanted to follow in my grandfather’s footsteps and one day be able to wear a chief’s anchor. To have a career in the Navy like he had is something to be proud of. I also believe very strongly that joining the military will allow me to become the best version of myself. I know the Navy will challenge me and I’m ready for that.”



Malo, 18, graduated from Lakes High School, where he was a member of the Army JROTC and learned the basics of leadership, civics, physical fitness, global awareness, and U.S. history before coming to boot camp.



The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the top award presented to the recruit that best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork. The award places him at the pinnacle of today’s newest Sailors. Malo is awarded a flag letter of commendation as part of his recognition.



The award, according to Malo, is the best possible first step to start his naval career.



“I didn’t know anything about award winners before I got here,” says Malo. “My main focus was on doing the right thing and trying not to mess up. But as we got further along, I realized that it wasn’t just about me. I needed to do my best to make sure that everyone in the division succeeded. The accomplishments we earned as a team are what meant more to me. Though I’m happy that I was able to make my family proud by earning this award, it’s the success of the division that I’ll remember as I move on in my career.”



Malo’s RDCs (Recruit Division Commanders) are Chief Hull Maintenance Technician (HTC) Michael Woodbury, Hospital Corpsman 1st Class (HM1) Kai Jenkins and Retail Services Specialist 1st Class (RS1) Kadeem Mitchell, and they guided him through the 10-week process.



“When I showed up here, I wasn’t sure what to expect,” Malo said. “I was surprised that my RDCs were so motivating and willing to share their experiences. There was always a reason behind what they were doing. They helped me to realize that success has a lot to do with your mindset. Wanting to quit or give up is unacceptable, and they erased that desire from each one of us. If you made a mistake, you learned from it and improved for the future.”



Additionally, Malo said his family helped push him to success.



“I have a strong foundation of faith because of my family, and I used that to tackle the challenges and obstacles that came up along the way. I thought about them and the things they taught me growing up. I was determined to make them proud through my actions, and I did my best to remember that they’d be there waiting for me at the finish line.”



Malo said his biggest challenge was having to adapt to being separated from the people he’s closest to.



“This is the first time I’d been away from home for an extended period of time,” he said. “My faith in God helped me, and I just tried to be thankful for the opportunities that were being presented instead of focusing on how much I missed everyone. As time went on, it didn’t necessarily get easier, but I did learn to rely on the other recruits for support. We were all going through the same thing together, which helped us to get through those tough days.”



After graduation, Malo will attend Advanced Electronics Computer Field (AECF) “A” School in Great Lakes, Illinois, where he will basic electronics and electronic circuitry, safety, digital theory, microcomputers, fiber optics, test equipment, and trouble-shooting techniques.



Training at RTC is approximately 10 weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 Recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.