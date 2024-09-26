75th FAB, Singapore Armed Forces execute Diamond Warrior 2024

FORT SILL, Okla. – The 75th Field Artillery Brigade participated in exercise Daring Warrior 2024 (XDW24) with service members from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Sept. 6 through Sept. 24 on Fort Sill. XD24 is a joint exercise designed to fulfill SAF’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) live firing and training evaluation requirements.



Battalions from the 75th Field Artillery Brigade supported the training event by providing vehicles, equipment, and personnel to act as observers and range safeties. The 2nd Battalion, 4th Field Artillery Regiment (2-4FAR) participated in the culminating event, a combined arms live fire exercise incorporating HIMARS and Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS). About 35 U.S. Soldiers and 150 SAF Soldiers participated in the joint exercise.



Heng Chee How, the Singapore Senior Minister of State for Defense, attended the exercise to interact with the Soldiers and thank them for their dedication.



“Current global conflicts and tensions have underscored the importance of a strong SAF to defend Singapore’s sovereignty and maintain peace,” said Heng. “The commitment and professionalism of our exercise participants have given me full confidence in their ability to defend Singapore.”



Exercise Daring Warrior was first held in 2010 and has since developed strong lasting bonds of partnership and coordination between the U.S. Army and SAF.



“I am thankful and appreciative of all the support given by Fort Sill Fires Center of Excellence, the 75th Field Artillery Brigade, and the Range Control Office for giving the logistical and training support for our Soldiers to train safely and efficiently in Fort Sill,” said SAF Lt. Col. Edwin Cai, the commanding officer of SAF’s 23rd Battalion, Singapore Artillery. “We learned a lot from this joint exercise. We understand our differences, our challenges, and are able to interoperate to achieve the same mission.”



Cai participated in XDW in 2014 and 2015 as a Safety Officer and Battery Commander, respectively. In 2015, his battery trained with the 3rd Battalion, 13th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade.



“This time, I’m back as a Commanding Officer,” said Cai. “We trained with 2-4FAR, and it’s very heartening to see the Soldiers from both sides integrating and exchanging their professional views in order for us to sharpen our operational readiness and our SOPs to become a better military.”



One of the participants from 2-4FAR was Capt. Danielle Barton, the Alpha Battery Commander.



“This was probably one of the most wonderful experiences that I’ve had in almost six years in [field artillery],” said Barton. “[SAF] Soldiers are amazing, they come with a positive attitude and a really strong knowledge in what they do. And seeing that from a partner nation is something that we can really take away in the U.S. Army and implement.”



To close the event, Soldiers from 2-4FAR and SAF posed for a group photo and exchanged unit patches to commemorate their experiences.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2024 Date Posted: 09.27.2024 Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US