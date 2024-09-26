Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Newport News Sailor Honored for Exceptional Service

    Newport News Sailor Honored for Exceptional Service

    Photo By Telly B. Myles | Newport News, Va. – Fire Controlman 1st Class Kayllen D. Wilson, from Panama City,...... read more read more

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Story by Telly B. Myles 

    Supervisor of Shipbuilding Newport News

    Newport News, Va. – Fire Controlman 1st Class Kayllen D. Wilson, from Panama City, Florida and assigned to Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion, and Repair, USN, Newport News (SUPSHIPNN), was recently awarded the Virginia Peninsula Chamber Service Member of the Year. The prestigious honor was bestowed at the annual Military Recognition Breakfast, a celebration of outstanding military personnel from all branches of the armed forces. 19 Sep.

    As a key member of the Combat and Electronic Systems Test Branch, Wilson plays a vital role in ensuring the operational readiness of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers. Her responsibilities include conducting initial and operational tests to verify the seamless integration of sensors and systems, guaranteeing the ships' strategic and mission-capable defense capabilities.

    Beyond her technical expertise, Wilson is a dedicated advocate for her fellow service members. She serves as the Command Career Counselor, providing guidance and support to Sailors at all stages of their careers. Additionally, she is a victim advocate for survivors of sexual assault, a family advocate, and a suicide prevention coordinator, demonstrating her unwavering commitment to the well-being of her shipmates.

    Wilson was joined by Capt. Randell T. Buchanan, SUPSHIPNN Quality of Service Director, CMDCM Mike G. Avallone, SUPSHIPNN Command Master Chief, and Bob McKenna, President & CEO of the Virginia Peninsula Chamber, for a celebratory photo. The award recognizes an Outstanding Military Personnel of the Year from each branch of the military.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 09:47
    Story ID: 481928
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 23
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Newport News Sailor Honored for Exceptional Service, by Telly B. Myles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Newport News Sailor Honored for Exceptional Service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Service
    Shipbuilding
    Recognition
    SUPSHIPNN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download