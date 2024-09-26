Newport News Sailor Honored for Exceptional Service

Photo By Telly B. Myles | Newport News, Va. – Fire Controlman 1st Class Kayllen D. Wilson, from Panama City,...... read more read more Photo By Telly B. Myles | Newport News, Va. – Fire Controlman 1st Class Kayllen D. Wilson, from Panama City, Florida and assigned to Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion, and Repair, USN, Newport News (SUPSHIPNN), was recently awarded the Virginia Peninsula Chamber Service Member of the Year. The prestigious honor was bestowed at the annual Military Recognition Breakfast, a celebration of outstanding military personnel from all branches of the armed forces. 19 Sep. see less | View Image Page

Newport News, Va. – Fire Controlman 1st Class Kayllen D. Wilson, from Panama City, Florida and assigned to Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion, and Repair, USN, Newport News (SUPSHIPNN), was recently awarded the Virginia Peninsula Chamber Service Member of the Year. The prestigious honor was bestowed at the annual Military Recognition Breakfast, a celebration of outstanding military personnel from all branches of the armed forces. 19 Sep.



As a key member of the Combat and Electronic Systems Test Branch, Wilson plays a vital role in ensuring the operational readiness of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers. Her responsibilities include conducting initial and operational tests to verify the seamless integration of sensors and systems, guaranteeing the ships' strategic and mission-capable defense capabilities.



Beyond her technical expertise, Wilson is a dedicated advocate for her fellow service members. She serves as the Command Career Counselor, providing guidance and support to Sailors at all stages of their careers. Additionally, she is a victim advocate for survivors of sexual assault, a family advocate, and a suicide prevention coordinator, demonstrating her unwavering commitment to the well-being of her shipmates.



Wilson was joined by Capt. Randell T. Buchanan, SUPSHIPNN Quality of Service Director, CMDCM Mike G. Avallone, SUPSHIPNN Command Master Chief, and Bob McKenna, President & CEO of the Virginia Peninsula Chamber, for a celebratory photo. The award recognizes an Outstanding Military Personnel of the Year from each branch of the military.