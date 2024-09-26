Chef Showdown: MCBH Marines Crowned MCIPAC Chef of the Quarter

Photo By Song Jordan | Lance Cpl. Alexis Martinez Nulasco, assigned to Camp Schwab, hold a mixing bowl for...... read more read more Photo By Song Jordan | Lance Cpl. Alexis Martinez Nulasco, assigned to Camp Schwab, hold a mixing bowl for Lance Cpl. Judy Dumas, stationed at Camp Kinser, during the Marine Corps Installations Pacific’s Food Services Specialist of the Quarter competition, held at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, August 30, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Song Jordan) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII - MCBH regularly hosts Chef of the Quarter competitions. The winners have a chance to advance and compete for the title of MCBH Chef of the Year, with the hopes of competing in the Marine Corps Installations, Pacific (MCIPAC) Chef of the Quarter.



The Combined Arms Training Center at Camp Fuji, Japan, hosted the final fiscal year 2024 MCIPAC Food Services Specialist of the Quarter competition. This year’s competition faced complex adversity due to Typhoon Shanshan, which created uncertainty about whether the event would proceed, making travel to Camp Fuji difficult.



Adapting and overcoming, six teams from various MCIPAC mess halls gathered on the first day for menu planning, food prep aration, and meal presentation rehearsals. Team MCBH , represented by Cpl. Luana Barone Olivera and Lance Cpl . Darly Filsaime, facing time zone adjustments for the first time in Japan, was notably jet-lagged, but optimistic. On top of the time change and hours on a flight, Filsaime dealt with the challenges of pregnancy, which added to the nerves and tiredness leading up to the competition.



As the first day came to a close, participants were still unsure if the competition would be canceled due to the typhoon, however, by the second morning, MCIPAC officials decided to move forward. The chefs diligently prepared their meals, keeping a close eye on the clock to meet the judging deadline.



The MCBH chefs put together a mix of Brazilian and Haitian food native to their homeland.



“We decided to go with a tropical theme to represent Hawaii and to bring a little bit of our culture to the competition,” said Barone.



When lunch time arrived, eager judges gathered to sample the culinary creations. Five judges assessed the dishes based on presentation, nutrition, ingredient compatibility, creativity, and flavor, while a crowd of Camp Fuji members voted for the People’s Choice Award.



The judges awarded third place to Camp Schwab, represented by Cpl. Yesenia Ramos and Lance Cpl. Alexis Martinez Nulasco. Lance Cpl. Sophia Marie Ramos and Fernando Gabriel with Camp Fuji secured second place , while Barone Olivera and Filsaime from MCBH claimed first place.



Barone was excited to bring back the first-place trophy to Hawaii, stating: “Our Master Sgt. made sure to remind us that we never lose, and Filsaime and I are both very competitive”.



The Chef of the Quarter competitions at Marine Corps Base Hawaii and Camp Fuji showcase the culinary talents of Marine Corps food service specialists, demonstrating their resilience and the ability to work under pressure. The event fostered camaraderie among participants, and culminated in a victory for MCBH. As they set their sights on the Marine Corps Installations, Pacific Chef of the Year competition, these chefs are inspired to elevate their craft and enhance the morale of their fellow Marines.