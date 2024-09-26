Alaska Guardsmen host Mongolia, strengthen military-to-military partnership

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | Senior Airman Sierra Long of the 168th Medical Group exchanges best practices on...... read more read more Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | Senior Airman Sierra Long of the 168th Medical Group exchanges best practices on applying a tourniquet on a combat-wounded patient and other trauma assessments while demonstrating the Operative Experience medical simulator capability with members of the Mongolian National Emergency Management Agency, Sept. 20, 2024. Nine members of the Mongolian Armed Forces and the National Emergency Management Agency engaged with 168th Wing Airmen to better understand the Alaska Air National Guard capabilities and design the future of AKANG participation in the SPP engagements with Mongolia. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey) see less | View Image Page

The Alaska Air National Guard's 168th Wing and 176th Wing hosted nine members of the Mongolian Armed Forces and the Mongolian National Emergency Management Agency to exchange best practices with one another and design future engagements with Mongolia as part of the Alaska National Guard State Partnership Program, Sept. 17-20, 2024. SPP program pairs each state with a partner country to increase international military collaboration, create a mutually beneficial relationship, discover similarities, and gain insight into respective cultures.



Although Alaskans and Mongolians are separated by many miles across the ocean, the two regions have many similarities, including the Arctic's frigid climate, rugged mountains, and austere areas.



"The terrain we live in and the traditions are only some of our similarities," said Col. Ben. Doyle, 168th Operations Group commander. "The survival techniques and the air operations were some of the topics. Our state partnership with Monglia improves our ability, and that of our partner military, to work together, deploy, train, and learn from each other. We look forward to more interactions with our Mongolian partners as we continue strengthening each other."



The SPP aims to improve interoperability and increase the readiness of U.S. and partner forces.



As the Mongolian partners toured the 168th Wing, they shared their experiences and gained insight into Airmen's best practices in medical combat care, weapons training, maintenance, cyber, and mission support operations. The wing's leaders collaborated with their Mongolian partners to discuss and share effective approaches to retention and training.



"These are friendly engagements meant to foster our relationships," said Maj. Renee Schaeffers, 168th Wing, Plans and Programs.



AKANG Airmen and their Mongolian partners exchanged knowledge about how they train and educate service members about Arctic temperatures, including survival techniques and winter gear clothing. The conversations centered around increasing combat warrior skills and expeditionary skills training.



As the team conducted crosstalk to learn about their skills and experiences, they also got to know each other and their favorite holiday traditions, along with many other favorite things to do. The visit included a trip to the local North Pole Santa House, a riverboat ride down the Chena to learn about Alaska's history and traditions, and local food.



"It is very useful to exchange knowledge and experience to build for future exercises," said Capt. Elizabeth Carter, 168th Communications Squadron commander. "The visit was lovely as we were able to share not only our work experiences but also our traditions."



The goal is to strengthen bilateral relations, support Mongolian and Alaska air operations and maintenance, medical and mission support operations, and understand and share capabilities as part of the Alaska SPP program.



The State Partnership Program has been successfully building relations for more than 30 years and now includes 96 partnerships with 106 nations around the globe.



Through SPP, the National Guard conducts military-to-military engagements in support of defense security goals but also leverages whole-of-society relationships and capabilities to facilitate broader interagency and corollary engagements spanning military, government, economic, and social spheres.