FRCSW Team Paves Path to Improved Supply Chain

Part of the Fleet Readiness Center Southwest comptroller and components teams were recognized on Tuesday, September 17, 2024. Narcisa (Cisa) Pedrena, Rebeca Holguin, Celine Solis, Leah Dauz, Shannon Covington and Jun Pantig each received a Commanding Officer Challenge Coin for their outstanding efforts in developing an improved relationship with the Naval Supply Weapons System Support supply team.



FRCSW Comptroller Ji Kim acknowledges a cooperative and collaborative relationship between NAVSUP WSS and FRCSW. Kim says, “All of us at FRCSW place a premium on customer satisfaction and are committed to delivering top-notch financial management that optimizes the use of taxpayer dollars. The partnership between NAVSUP WSS and FRCSW has never been stronger, and we rely on each other to achieve our shared goal of providing world-class support to the warfighter. The collaborative working relationships between the Aviation Industrial Support Department of NAVSUP WSS and the FRCSW components and financial teams have resulted in tangible improvements in reducing unfilled sales orders balance.”



Ms. Tamia Heacock, NAVSUP WSS Deputy Director, notes she is very thankful for the outstanding teaming and support they have been receiving from FRCSW in undertaking, and going through some grueling and manual work. The teamwork and partnership has never been stronger.



Established in 1919 on Naval Air Station North Island in California, FRCSW is the first aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul facility established in the Department of Defense making the command the birthplace of naval aviation maintenance. FRCSW provides world-class support to Navy and Marine Corps tactical, logistical and rotary wing aircraft and their components, by utilizing state-of-the-art management systems. To provide maintenance excellence where it’s most needed, FRCSW maintains field sites at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Marine Corps Air Station, Miramar, NAS Fallon, NAS Lemoore, NAS China Lake; MCAS Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii; NAS Whidbey Island, Wash.; AFB Cannon, N.M.; Fort Worth, Texas; Key West, Fla. well as in Okinawa and Iwakuni, Japan.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2024 Date Posted: 09.26.2024 Story ID: 481904