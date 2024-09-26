Passing the Guidon | Marine Corps Forces, Pacific Change of Command Ceremony

Marine Corps Base Hawaii - Lt. Gen. William M. Jurney relinquished command of Marine Corps Forces, Pacific (MARFORPAC) to Lt. Gen. James F. Glynn, marking both the end of Jurney’s service and the start of Glynn's leadership, MCBH, Sept. 12, 2024.



Jurney enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1987 as an infantryman and was commissioned a year later through the Enlisted Commissioning Program. He was a rifle platoon commander and company executive officer during Operation Desert Storm. He later became commanding officer of 1st Battalion, 6th Marines, deploying twice to support Operation Iraqi Freedom. Jurney was also appointed as chief of plans at U.S. Joint Forces Command, Commanding General at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, and Commanding General for II Marine Expeditionary Force, further developing his leadership. In September 2022, he assumed command of MARFORPAC.



“I may be new to the team, but I’m not a stranger to INDOPACOM or MARFORPAC’s role in the region and nation,” said Jurney when he first assumed command. “I’ve got no doubt the Marines will continue to contribute significantly.”



During his two years in command, Jurney oversaw several major events, such as the first deployment of amphibious combat vehicles with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, the renaming of the 12th Marine Regiment to 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, and the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 3’s transition from the RQ-21A Blackjack to the MQ-9A MUX/MALE. He also supported over 120 exercises and engagements across INDOPACOM. As he prepared to retire after 37 honorable years of service, Jurney expressed the same pride and gratefulness he felt when he first took charge of the Marines under his command.



“‘Once a Marine, always a Marine’ is not a bumper sticker, it’s a way of life. I am forever grateful, leaving MARFORPAC and the Corps with pride,” said Jurney.



The ceremony formally transferred command to Glynn during the passing of the guidon, a long-standing tradition that symbolizes the change in leadership and passing of responsibility.

Glynn, originally from Albany, New York, graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering and completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School. Commissioned as a Marine officer in 1989, his initial assignment included leading as a rifle and 81 mm mortar platoon commander throughout Operation Desert Storm. Glynn also held the billet of battalion landing team commanding officer during Operation Iraqi Freedom and served with the Theater Special Operations Command, earning his joint officer qualification.

“You should expect me to be out front, ensuring that you have what you need and are taken care of,” said Glynn during his first remarks as commander of MARFORPAC.



Committed to leading by example and continuing the strong leadership established by the former commander, Glynn said: “I stand before you humbled by the opportunity, committed to taking care of you and your families, ensuring that you can do what we have to do every single day.”



The ceremony included a combined color guard, representing MARFORPAC and its subordinate commands, an artillery salute, and the symbolic passing of colors. Marching units conducted a pass-in-review as the MARFORPAC band performed, each component showcasing the Marine Corps' legacy of warfighting while rendering proper military honors.



For over 80 years, MARFORPAC has had a critical presence in the region and the nation, continuing its vital mission of providing operational support and strategic planning to INDOPACOM. With a dedication to averting conflict and responding to crisis, MARFORPAC remains prepared anytime, and anywhere.



“We can do the things required to prevail, as individuals and as a group,” said Glynn. “Know those standards and exceed those standards on every occasion.”



As Glynn assumes command, the legacy of service and commitment continues with the passing of the guidon.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2024 Date Posted: 09.26.2024 20:52 Story ID: 481900 Location: HAWAII, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Passing the Guidon | Marine Corps Forces, Pacific Change of Command Ceremony, by LCpl Tania Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.