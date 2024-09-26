Building the Team: A Crucial Test for Mission Generation Force Elements

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – Team McChord is set to embark on the next phase of readiness training with the upcoming exercises Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center and Rainier War 25A, scheduled to commence in October. These high-stakes exercises are designed to rigorously test the deployment footprint, operational tempo, and the readiness of Airmen in the Mission Generation Force Element.



Rainier War is Team McChord’s combat readiness exercise; this term indicates the Inspector General staff will be grading the exercise events. These grades are then used to assess unit and wing operational readiness and provide commanders with takeaways to inform their training and readiness plans, thereby ensuring that all lessons learned will be applied for future missions and exercises.



These scenarios are designed to facilitate accurate readiness assessments against likely threats and potential adversaries. For this reason, the 62d Airlift Wing planning team created a scenario based around an MGFE deployment out of home station into the Pacific region to work within the JPMRC exercise.



JPMRC is a U.S. Army Pacific exercise attended by Army units as well as international partners, and many other Joint Coalition entities. Participants of this exercise and Rainier War will have several opportunities to train toward unit-driven objectives and gain experience while employing and sustaining their forward deployed capabilities in the Pacific region. The exercise will also function as an expedited deployment exercise, or EXPLODEO.



“The long-term goal is to use this exercise as a tool for participants and leadership to sharpen their swords and feel more capable to operate and survive in the evolving threat domains that we anticipate employing within,” said Capt. Alicia Hendricks, Inspector General Rainier War exercise director.



Rainier War will see a comprehensive evaluation of the 7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, which has been specifically formed for this exercise. This squadron will consist of aircrew, maintainers, and support personnel drawn from across the 62d AW and the 627th Air Base Group. Their performance will be critical in demonstrating the effectiveness of a leaner, more agile operational model.



These exercises will simulate a wide range of combat scenarios, assessing the squadron's ability to deploy, sustain, and redeploy forces efficiently while operating within a dynamic and challenging environment.



Rainier War is set to push the limits of operational capacity and adaptability, reflecting the evolving demands of modern air mobility and combat operations.



“JPMRC and Rainier War represent deliberately planned opportunities for us to validate our operational concepts and enhance our readiness,” stressed Col. Patrick McClintock, 62d Operations Group commander. “These exercises will test our ability to manage a complex deployment footprint and maintain a high operations tempo, ensuring we are prepared to respond effectively to any mission.”



The 7th AS will be evaluated on several key aspects, including their logistical effectiveness, coordination with Joint and Coalition partners, and the overall effectiveness of their Agile Combat Employment strategies. The exercises will incorporate real-time problem-solving and adaptive tactics to ensure Airmen are prepared for the unpredictable nature of combat.



The goal of Rainier War, the 62d AW’s exercise within JPMRC, is not only to validate the MGFE training of the 7th EAS, but also to refine and enhance the Air Force's ability to project power and maintain a high state of readiness. By focusing on a leaner operational footprint and maximizing the capabilities of mission ready Airmen, the exercise aims to set new standards for air mobility and combat effectiveness.



“JPMRC and Rainier War are critical steps in advancing our operational capabilities and ensuring we remain at the forefront of air mobility,” highlighted Col. John Berger, 62d AW acting commander. “I remain wildly impressed with the Wing’s focus on high-end training, and the leadership demonstrated by the lead planners: Capt. Hendricks and the 7th AS exercise planners, Capt. Robert Lei and Staff Sgt. Jordan Lua-Urrizola.”



As the countdown to Rainier War and JPMRC continues, Team McChord is preparing to showcase their advanced capabilities and reinforce their commitment to operational excellence. The outcome of these exercises will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of air mobility and ensuring the Air Force remains a formidable force in global operations.

