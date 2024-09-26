Fort Buchanan enables ROTC cadets’ readiness

Photo By Jose Lopez | Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) cadets from the University of Puerto Rico,...... read more read more Photo By Jose Lopez | Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) cadets from the University of Puerto Rico, Taino Warriors Battalion, conducted Primary Marksmanship Instruction using the Engagement Skill Trainer 2000 (EST-2000) at the Fort Buchanan Training Support Center, Sept. 20, in preparation for the Cadet Summer Training 2025 (CST-2025). see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO– Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) cadets from the University of Puerto Rico, Taino Warriors Battalion, conducted Primary Marksmanship Instruction using the Engagement Skill Trainer 2000 (EST-2000) at the Fort Buchanan Training Support Center, Sept. 20, in preparation for the Cadet Summer Training 2025 (CST-2025).



The EST-2000 is a laser-based, indoor, multipurpose arms trainer for individual and crew-served weapons, including pistols, rifles, and machine guns, among other weapons systems that the cadets will find at the CST-2025.



"This training prepares cadets for CST-2025, and it also helps our young cadets to familiarize with the weapon system, so they actually get comfortable with it, and it essentially helps them maintain readiness before actually stepping off to CST-2025," said Capt. Robin N. Morales, assistant professor of military science.



The instructors divided the training into four stations. Two stations were dedicated to explaining safety, how soldiers can manage the weapons systems, and going over possible issues cadets could find by the time they attempt to qualify with the weapon. The other two stations focused on safety instructions for the EST-2000 and explaining the qualification requirements.



"The training we receive here is for the future. As future lieutenants, we need to qualify and be good at what we do to show my platoon that if I can do it, they can do it too. All the training we receive is important because that way, we make sure that we proficient and ready," said cadet Alejandra Rivera.



By providing dedicated facilities and resources for weapons training, Fort Buchanan enables the ROTC cadets’ skills and overall readiness to be successful during their CST-2025.



There are two main ways to join the U.S. Army: as an officer or an enlisted member. The military trains officers to be leaders who plan missions and inspire Soldiers. Meanwhile, enlisted members are technical experts and leaders with the skills necessary to complete the mission. Both functions are essential for the military.



There are more than 30,000 Army ROTC cadets enrolled in 274 ROTC programs at major universities in the United States.



In Puerto Rico, the ROTC has two battalions: one at the University of Puerto Rico, Rio Piedras Campus, which covers universities in the metropolitan area and the eastern coast of the island, and one at the University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez Campus, which covers the Northwest, West, and South areas of the island.



With an annual investment in the local economy of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any place at any time.