SMDC team members receive Army award

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Alabama – Three U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command team members were recognized at the Army’s highest level for their accomplishments in analysis support during operations.



Monica A. Dumont and Scott A. Meyerhoff, USASMDC Space and Missile Defense Center of Excellence operations research systems analysts; and Martin S. Goodman, chief of the Studies and Analysis Division within the SMD CoE Decision Support Directorate, received an Army Operational Analysis Award. The award recognizes the most consequential analytical effort in support of operational commanders planning and/or conducting current operations, security cooperation activities, or major exercises, and executed by analysts assigned to operational headquarters; brigade, division and corps staffs, or Army service component commands.



The U.S. Army Analysis Awards are presented annually by the U.S. Army deputy chief of staff, G-8 to recognize excellence in analysis in the previous 12 months by military and civilian professionals in the Army’s operations research/systems analysis community.



“Winning this award for our command demonstrates that we possess a very capable and talented team of government and contractor analysts who support our warfighters,” Goodman said. “The team is some of the smartest and brightest analysts who perform space and missile defense analysis every day. The Army and the command’s operations research systems analysts provide our senior leaders and decision makers with required analysis to make informed decisions to organize, man, train and equip our warfighters.”



Dumont, Goodman and Meyerhoff’s analysis helped look at defense duration, how long interceptors in theater could last, and also sensor coverage in European Command.



“The SMDC study support to European Command plans results were very well-received here,” said Santiago Gonzales, U.S. European Command J38 Integrated Air & Missile Defense. “Not only did it provide insight into defense durability and sensor considerations, it highlighted the considerable modeling and simulation analysis expertise of the SMDC Center of Excellence. We shared the analysis with our components as we saw that the results were directly applicable to current IAMD planning activities in our area of responsibility.



“In addition, I expect the study will inform future planning considerations of our Combined Joint Theater Air and Missile Defense Working Groups, for both exercises and real world endeavors,” Gonzales added. “Finally, we look forward to future collaboration opportunities, especially considering your organization’s efforts developing sensor models that are of high interest to EUCOM.”



Meyerhoff said receiving the award is indicative of the quality of operational level analysis the studies and analysis branch provides for the command, in this instance, supporting the IAMD mission.



“The Army Operational Analysis Award is a competition with analysis products being nominated at all echelons across the Army focusing on operational-level analysis with scoring based on criteria within the nomination package as well as presentation of the results,” Meyerhoff said. “It is an honor to receive such a prestigious Army-level award given the caliber of analysis agencies across the Army.”