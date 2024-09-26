Sailor Receives President’s Lifetime Achievement Volunteer Service Award

NAVSUP Ammunition Logistics Center’s LS1 Marco Velez received the President’s Lifetime Achievement Volunteer Service Award on Sept. 5, 2024, for volunteering over 4,000 hours of his time at the Objective Zero Foundation, a foundation dedicated to suicide prevention and mental health.



This is the first ever President’s Lifetime Achievement Volunteer Service Award presented by the Objective Zero Foundation, whose mission is to connect the military community to mental health and wellness resources and to a network of peer and civilian supporters to prevent suicide.



They do this through the Objective Zero app, the top suicide prevention, behavioral and mental health, wellness, and peer-to-peer support mobile app for military veterans in the United States.



“On the app, I am primarily available all day on the weekends, but I also make myself available on my off time on the weekdays,” said Velez. “Objective Zero is the volunteer platform I've decided to stick with for so long because I have, in my personal life, experienced personal loss from friends committing suicide. If I could help stop just one, I think that would be okay.”



Velez started volunteering at Objective Zero in 2021 after a friend told him about the foundation.



“What initially drew my interest was the flexibility to volunteer and the convenience of the volunteer structure,” said Velez.



Velez feels strongly about volunteering for the greater good, noting that, “Volunteering is not about getting an award or reward; it’s about doing something that has no potential for payback other than the satisfaction of helping someone.”



He plans use his reception of the President’s Lifetime Achievement Volunteer Service Award as motivation to continue dedicating his time and energy to the communities around him.



“I intend to continue volunteering with Objective Zero every chance I get,” said Velez. “I believe in the organization’s mission. I also plan on being more proactive in the future with another organization, New York Cares, which is in my hometown of New York City.”



Velez reflected humbly on receiving the award.



“I am not typically used to the spotlight, but it was a blessing in disguise,” said Velez. “The award allowed me to highlight Objective Zero's vital work for the veteran community. I think it's a pretty cool award. I'm getting it framed!”



The President’s Lifetime Achievement Volunteer Service Award, given to volunteers that have exceeded 4,000 volunteer hours, is part of the President’s Volunteer Service Award (PVSA) program founded by the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation to recognize the role of volunteers in America’s strength and national identity. These awards honor individuals whose service had a positive effect on communities and inspires those around them to take action.



Led by AmeriCorps and managed in partnership with Points of Light, the world’s largest organization dedicated to volunteer service, the PVSA program allows certifying organizations to recognize their most exceptional volunteers.



"Volunteering is the lifeblood of our communities, and LS1 Marco Velez's recognition with the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award from Objective Zero Foundation highlights the immense impact of his service,” said Michael D. Smith, CEO of AmeriCorps. “This award underscores the vital role volunteers play in our society, and we appreciate the sacrifices our sailors make to serve both on and off the field."



For more information about the Objective Zero Foundation visit https://www.objectivezero.org/.



For more information about the President’s Volunteer Service Award and its history visit https://presidentialserviceawards.gov/about.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2024 Date Posted: 09.26.2024 15:50 Story ID: 481882 Location: MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor Receives President’s Lifetime Achievement Volunteer Service Award, by Matthew Morrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.