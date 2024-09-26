Missouri Airman Saves Firefighter Mid-Flight

Courtesy Photo | From left, Ben Wagner, a U.S. Forest Service assistant fire management officer, Maj....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | From left, Ben Wagner, a U.S. Forest Service assistant fire management officer, Maj. Alana Taylor, a nurse practitioner with the 139th Medical Group, Missouri Air National Guard, and Jeff Taylor, Alana’s husband and a firefighter paramedic, share breakfast at an airport in Denver, Sept. 2, 2024. Wagner was suffering from severe dehydration and exhaustion mid-flight when the Taylors stepped in to provide life-saving assistance. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

On Sept. 2, while returning from a fire assignment in Oregon, Ben Wagner experienced a terrifying health scare mid-flight. Wagner, a U.S. Forest Service assistant fire management officer based out of Michigan, had just completed two exhausting weeks leading fire relief efforts in Oregon. The 16-hour days had finally caught up to him on his flight home.



Shortly after the pre-dawn takeoff, with the cabin lights dimmed, Wagner began experiencing troubling symptoms: his hands cramped up, he lost the ability to speak, and he was sweating profusely. Alarmed, he signaled for help from a flight attendant.



“I had never felt more alone in my life,” Wagner later said. Despite being used to high-pressure situations, he was severely dehydrated and on the verge of passing out in the dark airplane cabin.



The flight attendant quickly made an announcement, asking if there were any medical personnel on board.



The announcement woke Maj. Alana Taylor, a nurse practitioner with the 139th Medical Group, Missouri Air National Guard, who was traveling with her husband, Jeff, a firefighter paramedic. The Taylors were returning home after visiting their daughter, whose husband was deployed with the active-duty Air Force.



Not knowing what the medical emergency was, Alana decided to press the flight attendant button to offer assistance. The flight attendant informed her that a man was in distress, pale, and sweating. Alana and Jeff navigated their way through the dark cabin past sleeping passengers to reach Wagner.



“I was unable to palpate a radial pulse, his skin was very cool and sweaty, and this worried me as it could indicate something more serious,” Alana explained.



She introduced herself to Wagner and asked if she could assist him. Unable to speak, he nodded yes. After learning that he had been leading fire relief efforts in Oregon, she immediately suspected severe dehydration compounded by fatigue.



“I decided to start an IV and give him some fluids,” Alana said. “We also checked his blood sugar and oxygen saturation. Gradually, his [blood pressure] went up, his [heart rate] improved, and his sweating stopped. His skin color returned to normal.”



The Taylors remained by Wagner’s side for the remainder of the flight, providing reassurance and monitoring his condition.



Upon landing in Denver, airport paramedics evaluated Wagner and cleared him for travel. A paramedic with 30 years of experience remarked that he had never seen anyone successfully perform an inflight IV stick before.



Before parting ways for their respective connecting flights, the Taylors and Wagner shared breakfast together. Thanks to the quick action of the Taylors, Wagner made it home in time to celebrate his wedding anniversary that day and his daughter’s birthday the next day.



Wagner, who has worked for the U.S. Forest Service for 23 years and currently serves as an incident management team operations section chief, was deeply moved by the couple’s kindness. "It’s a reminder there are good people out there," he said.



Despite the ordeal, Wagner is already preparing to head back to the Pacific Northwest for another firefighting assignment. This year alone, he has supported firefighting efforts across Texas, Oklahoma, Washington, and southern Oregon.



Alana, who has been in the military for 14 years and works as the center director for Paragon Healthcare in Kansas City, reflected on the experience: “We stayed in contact with him, and he let us know he made it home safely to celebrate with his family. My husband and I appreciated that, because a lot of times in the ER or on EMS calls, you never know what happens after they leave. I’m thankful we were there to help him get home to his family.”