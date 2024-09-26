Arctic summer—Pease Airmen support Greenland resupply mission

Three Defenders from the 157th Air Refueling Wing’s Security Forces Squadron returned from a three-month temporary duty assignment to Pituffik Space Base, Greenland, Sept. 20.



Over the course of the summer, Tech. Sgt. Ryan Welch and Staff Sgts. Momin Khawaja and Joshua Pincince augmented the 821st Security Force Squadron during Operation Pacer Goose, the annual resupply operation for the base, which is located 750 miles north of the Arctic Circle and is iced in nine months of the year.



The temporary duty assignment offered an opportunity for the Airmen to expand their skillsets and also highlights how the 157th Air Refueling Wing is always ready to support global reach, mobility, and airpower.



According to Welch, who is from New Hampton, New Hampshire, the base primarily receives supplies through the local seaport, which is only accessible after an icebreaker first clears a path in the spring. He said they were responsible for manning the entry control point (ECP) at that port. During 12-hour shifts, they would scan a myriad of cargo, ranging from shipping containers to construction supplies, for explosive devices and other harmful materials, as well as vet any people entering through their checkpoint.



Wildlife control is another unique duty Defenders at Pituffik SB. So, when polar bears occasionally wandered across the runway, they were called to monitor the situation with the Danish Police Inspector while the rest of the base sheltered in place. Greenland is a territory of the Kingdom of Denmark.



It wasn’t all work for the team of New Hampshire Airmen. During their off-duty hours, Pincince, Welch, and Khawaja, of Manchester, New Hampshire, enjoyed exploring the natural environment surrounding the base; with 24-hours of daylight for much of their stay, they had plenty of time to do so. Some of their excursions included hiking nearby Mt. Dundas, visiting a nearby glacier, and taking cold plunges.



“It felt like the edge of the world,” said Khawaja, of the arctic environment.



Welch described the weather as like New England, but far more variable and unsettled. During their stay, the average temperature was in the 30s and 40s, while high winds were common and they saw rain, snow, and lots of mud.



Despite these things, they were thrilled for the experience.



“I grew up in a military family and knew of Thule AFB but who really thinks of going to Greenland?” said Welch. “It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”



Khawaja felt similarly about the experience.



“Who really thinks to go to Greenland?” he said. From meeting the people, to the straight beauty, and how it changed every day, I’d go back 100 times over.”



Operation Pacer Goose occurs every July and August. Its mission is twofold — first, to re-supply the base with life sustaining supplies for the next 365 days and second, to remove any waste materials and non-reparable equipment from the base.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2024 Date Posted: 09.26.2024 14:41 Story ID: 481874 Location: NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US Hometown: MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US Hometown: NEW HAMPTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arctic summer—Pease Airmen support Greenland resupply mission, by SMSgt Timothy Huffman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.